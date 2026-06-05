Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 5
The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to watch on a Friday MLB slate that has a lot of compelling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Cubs (32-30), Giants (25-38)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -168
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 69.27%
- Giants Win Probability: 30.73%
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Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Tigers (25-38), Mariners (33-30)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 54.96%
- Tigers Win Probability: 45.04%
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Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Anthony Kay
- Records: Phillies (33-29), White Sox (33-29)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -188
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 65.54%
- White Sox Win Probability: 34.46%
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Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Yankees (37-25), Red Sox (26-35)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 57.43%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 42.57%
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Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Brandon Young
- Records: Blue Jays (29-33), Orioles (30-33)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -156
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 57.46%
- Orioles Win Probability: 42.54%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Drew Rasmussen
- Records: Marlins (29-34), Rays (36-23)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -138
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 50.23%
- Marlins Win Probability: 49.77%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Mitch Keller
- Records: Braves (42-20), Pirates (33-29)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -136
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 54.50%
- Pirates Win Probability: 45.50%
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Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Jack Perkins
- Records: Astros (28-35), Athletics (30-31)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -108
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 52.20%
- Astros Win Probability: 47.80%
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Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Brady Singer
- Records: Cardinals (32-28), Reds (31-30)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -134
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 54.53%
- Reds Win Probability: 45.47%
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Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Parker Messick
- Records: Rangers (30-32), Guardians (36-28)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -146
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 50.53%
- Guardians Win Probability: 49.47%
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Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Twins (29-34), Royals (24-38)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -118
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 55.91%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.09%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Brandon Sproat
- Records: Rockies (24-39), Brewers (37-23)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -144
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 73.57%
- Rockies Win Probability: 26.43%
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Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Foster Griffin
- Records: Diamondbacks (32-29), Nationals (31-32)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 58.26%
- Nationals Win Probability: 41.74%
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New York Mets at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and WPIX
- Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Christian Scott
- Records: Padres (32-29), Mets (27-35)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -124
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 52.63%
- Mets Win Probability: 47.37%
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Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Reid Detmers
- Records: Dodgers (40-22), Angels (24-39)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -188
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 60.31%
- Angels Win Probability: 39.69%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.