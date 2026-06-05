Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 5

The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to watch on a Friday MLB slate that has a lot of compelling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-BA

MARQ and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Robbie Ray

Edward Cabrera vs. Robbie Ray Records: Cubs (32-30), Giants (25-38)

Cubs (32-30), Giants (25-38) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Giants Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 69.27%

69.27% Giants Win Probability: 30.73%

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Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and SEAM

DSN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Bryan Woo

Framber Valdez vs. Bryan Woo Records: Tigers (25-38), Mariners (33-30)

Tigers (25-38), Mariners (33-30) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 54.96%

54.96% Tigers Win Probability: 45.04%

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Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CHSN

NBCS-PH and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Anthony Kay

Jesús Luzardo vs. Anthony Kay Records: Phillies (33-29), White Sox (33-29)

Phillies (33-29), White Sox (33-29) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 65.54%

65.54% White Sox Win Probability: 34.46%

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Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and NESN

YES and NESN Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Sonny Gray

Ryan Weathers vs. Sonny Gray Records: Yankees (37-25), Red Sox (26-35)

Yankees (37-25), Red Sox (26-35) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 57.43%

57.43% Red Sox Win Probability: 42.57%

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Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and MASN

SN1 and MASN Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Brandon Young

Trey Yesavage vs. Brandon Young Records: Blue Jays (29-33), Orioles (30-33)

Blue Jays (29-33), Orioles (30-33) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 57.46%

57.46% Orioles Win Probability: 42.54%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and RAYS

MIAM and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Drew Rasmussen

Ryan Gusto vs. Drew Rasmussen Records: Marlins (29-34), Rays (36-23)

Marlins (29-34), Rays (36-23) Rays Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 50.23%

50.23% Marlins Win Probability: 49.77%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and SportsNet PT

BravesVsn and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Mitch Keller

Martín Pérez vs. Mitch Keller Records: Braves (42-20), Pirates (33-29)

Braves (42-20), Pirates (33-29) Braves Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 54.50%

54.50% Pirates Win Probability: 45.50%

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Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA

SCHN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Jack Perkins

Peter Lambert vs. Jack Perkins Records: Astros (28-35), Athletics (30-31)

Astros (28-35), Athletics (30-31) Astros Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 52.20%

52.20% Astros Win Probability: 47.80%

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Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and CINR

CARD and CINR Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Brady Singer

Kyle Leahy vs. Brady Singer Records: Cardinals (32-28), Reds (31-30)

Cardinals (32-28), Reds (31-30) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Reds Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 54.53%

54.53% Reds Win Probability: 45.47%

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Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Parker Messick

Kumar Rocker vs. Parker Messick Records: Rangers (30-32), Guardians (36-28)

Rangers (30-32), Guardians (36-28) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 50.53%

50.53% Guardians Win Probability: 49.47%

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Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Michael Wacha

Zebby Matthews vs. Michael Wacha Records: Twins (29-34), Royals (24-38)

Twins (29-34), Royals (24-38) Twins Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Royals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 55.91%

55.91% Royals Win Probability: 44.09%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and BREW

COLR and BREW Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Brandon Sproat

Ryan Feltner vs. Brandon Sproat Records: Rockies (24-39), Brewers (37-23)

Rockies (24-39), Brewers (37-23) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 73.57%

73.57% Rockies Win Probability: 26.43%

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Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NATS

ARID and NATS Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Foster Griffin

Merrill Kelly vs. Foster Griffin Records: Diamondbacks (32-29), Nationals (31-32)

Diamondbacks (32-29), Nationals (31-32) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 58.26%

58.26% Nationals Win Probability: 41.74%

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New York Mets at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and WPIX

SDPA and WPIX Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Christian Scott

Michael King vs. Christian Scott Records: Padres (32-29), Mets (27-35)

Padres (32-29), Mets (27-35) Padres Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Mets Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 52.63%

52.63% Mets Win Probability: 47.37%

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Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ABTV

SportsNet LA and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Reid Detmers

Roki Sasaki vs. Reid Detmers Records: Dodgers (40-22), Angels (24-39)

Dodgers (40-22), Angels (24-39) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Angels Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 60.31%

60.31% Angels Win Probability: 39.69%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.