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Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 5

The Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to watch on a Friday MLB slate that has a lot of compelling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Robbie Ray
  • Records: Cubs (32-30), Giants (25-38)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 69.27%
  • Giants Win Probability: 30.73%

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Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Bryan Woo
  • Records: Tigers (25-38), Mariners (33-30)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 54.96%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 45.04%

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Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Anthony Kay
  • Records: Phillies (33-29), White Sox (33-29)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -188
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 65.54%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 34.46%

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Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Sonny Gray
  • Records: Yankees (37-25), Red Sox (26-35)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 57.43%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 42.57%

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Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: SN1 and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Brandon Young
  • Records: Blue Jays (29-33), Orioles (30-33)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 57.46%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 42.54%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Drew Rasmussen
  • Records: Marlins (29-34), Rays (36-23)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 50.23%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 49.77%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Mitch Keller
  • Records: Braves (42-20), Pirates (33-29)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 54.50%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 45.50%

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Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert vs. Jack Perkins
  • Records: Astros (28-35), Athletics (30-31)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 52.20%
  • Astros Win Probability: 47.80%

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Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy vs. Brady Singer
  • Records: Cardinals (32-28), Reds (31-30)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 54.53%
  • Reds Win Probability: 45.47%

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Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker vs. Parker Messick
  • Records: Rangers (30-32), Guardians (36-28)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 50.53%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 49.47%

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Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Michael Wacha
  • Records: Twins (29-34), Royals (24-38)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 55.91%
  • Royals Win Probability: 44.09%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and BREW
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Feltner vs. Brandon Sproat
  • Records: Rockies (24-39), Brewers (37-23)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 73.57%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 26.43%

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Washington Nationals at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Foster Griffin
  • Records: Diamondbacks (32-29), Nationals (31-32)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 58.26%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 41.74%

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New York Mets at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and WPIX
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Christian Scott
  • Records: Padres (32-29), Mets (27-35)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 52.63%
  • Mets Win Probability: 47.37%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and ABTV
  • Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Reid Detmers
  • Records: Dodgers (40-22), Angels (24-39)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -188
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 60.31%
  • Angels Win Probability: 39.69%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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