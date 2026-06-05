Cubs vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 5

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cubs vs Giants Game Info

Chicago Cubs (32-30) vs. San Francisco Giants (25-38)

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Friday, June 5, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and NBCS-BA

Cubs vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-154) | SF: (+130)

CHC: (-154) | SF: (+130) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+122) | SF: +1.5 (-146)

CHC: -1.5 (+122) | SF: +1.5 (-146) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Cubs) - 3-2, 4.00 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 3-6, 4.45 ERA

The probable starters are Edward Cabrera (3-2) for the Cubs and Robbie Ray (3-6) for the Giants. When Cabrera starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. Cabrera's team has been victorious in 62.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-3. The Giants have a 6-6-0 ATS record in Ray's 12 starts with a set spread. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Ray's starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those games.

Cubs vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (69.3%)

Cubs vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Giants reveal Chicago as the favorite (-154) and San Francisco as the underdog (+130) on the road.

Cubs vs Giants Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Giants. The Cubs are +122 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -146.

Cubs vs Giants Over/Under

Cubs versus Giants on June 5 has an over/under of 11.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Giants Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 21, or 52.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 10 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 34 of 61 chances this season.

The Cubs are 24-37-0 against the spread in their 61 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have won 15 of the 42 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (35.7%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, San Francisco has gone 7-5 (58.3%).

In the 63 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-27-4).

The Giants have covered 41.3% of their games this season, going 26-37-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has 14 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks while batting .253. He has an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .359.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 121st in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Hoerner hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Ian Happ leads Chicago with 51 hits. He is batting .232 this season and has 26 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is 120th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Michael Busch leads Chicago with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .244 with 40 walks and 26 runs scored.

Busch heads into this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a triple and five RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has been key for Chicago with 55 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .399.

Crow-Armstrong takes an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .300 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has put up a .364 on-base percentage and a .436 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Giants. He's batting .325.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he ranks third in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Arraez brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBIs.

Casey Schmitt leads his team with 61 hits. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 38th, his on-base percentage is 105th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee has 13 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .322.

Willy Adames has 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks while batting .244.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!