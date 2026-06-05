Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 5

Will Kyle Schwarber or Bryce Harper hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 59 games (has homered in 33.9% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 59 games (has homered in 33.9% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 61 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 61 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Randal Grichuk (White Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Derek Hill (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Edgar Quero (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 39 games Jacob Gonzalez (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Trent Grisham (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Red Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Juan Soto (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 45 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 45 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Miguel Andujar (Padres): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jase Bowen (Padres): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Marcus Semien (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 57 games

+710 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 57 games Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Victor Robles (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves

Michael Harris II (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 62 games (has homered in 27.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 62 games (has homered in 27.4% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 56 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 56 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Jorge Mateo (Braves): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Jhostynxon Garcia (Pirates): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+880 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers