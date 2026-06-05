MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 5
Will Kyle Schwarber or Bryce Harper hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 5, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 23 HR in 59 games (has homered in 33.9% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 61 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (White Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 34 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Derek Hill (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Edgar Quero (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 39 games
- Jacob Gonzalez (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Red Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
New York Mets at San Diego Padres
- Juan Soto (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 45 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Jared Young (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jase Bowen (Padres): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- A.J. Ewing (Mets): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 40 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 57 games
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Colt Emerson (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 62 games (has homered in 27.4% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 56 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Braves): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Jorge Mateo (Braves): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Jhostynxon Garcia (Pirates): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games
- Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Justin Foscue (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Guardians): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Michael Helman (Rangers): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)