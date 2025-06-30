Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Monday.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Francisco Giants (45-39) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-42)

Date: Monday, June 30, 2025

Monday, June 30, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Fox Sports 1, ARID, and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-154) | ARI: (+130)

SF: (-154) | ARI: (+130) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+114) | ARI: +1.5 (-137)

SF: -1.5 (+114) | ARI: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 7-5, 2.52 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 4-2, 3.71 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (7-5, 2.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Ryne Nelson (4-2, 3.71 ERA). Webb and his team are 7-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Webb's team has won 46.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-8). The Diamondbacks have gone 6-1-0 ATS in Nelson's seven starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks were the moneyline underdog for two Nelson starts this season -- they split the games.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (56%)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -154 favorite despite being on the road.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Giants are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Diamondbacks. The Giants are +114 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -137.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Giants-Diamondbacks on June 30, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 31, or 54.4%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Francisco has been victorious 13 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 37 of their 84 opportunities.

The Giants are 36-48-0 against the spread in their 84 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have put together an 11-14 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Arizona has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games).

In the 80 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-34-4).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 37-43-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 84 hits and an OBP of .392, both of which rank first among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .264 batting average and a slugging percentage of .487.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee has 17 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among all qualifying players, he is 114th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .356 and a team-best slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Wilmer Flores has been key for San Francisco with 69 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .389.

Flores has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .118 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 47 walks while hitting .262. He's slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage is 35th, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Josh Naylor leads his team with a .359 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .474 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .304.

His batting average ranks 11th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 39th in slugging.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .257 with 16 doubles, 25 home runs and 21 walks.

Ketel Marte has 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .305.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/13/2025: 10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/12/2025: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/25/2024: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/24/2024: 11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

11-0 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/23/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/4/2024: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/3/2024: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/5/2024: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

