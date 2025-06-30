Mariners vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Mariners vs Royals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (43-40) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-45)

Date: Monday, June 30, 2025

Monday, June 30, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSKC

Mariners vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-156) | KC: (+132)

SEA: (-156) | KC: (+132) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164)

SEA: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mariners vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 1-4, 5.40 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 4-7, 3.33 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (1-4) to the mound, while Michael Wacha (4-7) will get the nod for the Royals. Kirby and his team have a record of 1-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Kirby's team is 2-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals are 8-8-0 against the spread when Wacha starts. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Wacha's starts this season, and they went 6-4 in those games.

Mariners vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (56.2%)

Mariners vs Royals Moneyline

Seattle is a -156 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +132 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Royals Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+136 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -164 to cover.

Mariners vs Royals Over/Under

Mariners versus Royals, on June 30, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Mariners vs Royals Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (54.9%) in those games.

This year Seattle has won eight of 16 games when listed as at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 44 of their 81 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 35-46-0 in 81 games with a line this season.

The Royals have compiled a 24-27 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).

Kansas City has a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

The Royals have played in 83 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-50-2).

The Royals have covered 51.8% of their games this season, going 43-40-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 84 hits and an OBP of .388 this season. He has a .275 batting average and a slugging percentage of .643.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is second in slugging.

Raleigh will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .176 with a double and seven walks.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .726, fueled by an OBP of .317 and a team-best slugging percentage of .409 this season. He's batting .259.

Among qualifying batters, he is 74th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Rodriguez heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a double and an RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 81 hits this season and has a slash line of .277/.386/.373.

Randy Arozarena has been key for Seattle with 72 hits, an OBP of .357 plus a slugging percentage of .395.

Arozarena has safely hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 94 hits, a team-high for the Royals. He's batting .285 and slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 64th and he is 28th in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has a .371 OBP while slugging .485. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .314.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Vinnie Pasquantino has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 25 walks while batting .270.

Jonathan India is hitting .246 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.

