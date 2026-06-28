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MLB

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 28

Will Reid Detmers strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Michael King exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

  • Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

  • Reid Detmers (Angels): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Jack Perkins (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants

  • Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

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