Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 28

Will Reid Detmers strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Michael King exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +108) | 4.7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 6 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers (Angels): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 6.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Jack Perkins (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants