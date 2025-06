Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 26

Will Zack Wheeler strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Austin Gomber surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros

Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -170) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -170, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Athletics at Detroit Tigers

Jeffrey Springs (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals

Shane Baz (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Grant Holmes (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

