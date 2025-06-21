Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 21

Will Joe Ryan strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Michael Lorenzen surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres

Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Michael Lorenzen (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Boston Red Sox at San Francisco Giants