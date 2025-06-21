MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 21
Will Joe Ryan strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Michael Lorenzen surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 21, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins
- Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Kansas City Royals at San Diego Padres
- Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Michael Lorenzen (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Boston Red Sox at San Francisco Giants
- Hayden Birdsong (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +140, Under -180) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances