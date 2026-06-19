Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Chicago Cubs play the Toronto Blue Jays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Blue Jays Game Info

Chicago Cubs (39-36) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (37-38)

Date: Friday, June 19, 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and SNET

Cubs vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-116) | TOR: (-102)

CHC: (-116) | TOR: (-102) Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-196) | TOR: -1.5 (+162)

CHC: +1.5 (-196) | TOR: -1.5 (+162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Cubs vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 3-2, 1.74 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 4-4, 3.41 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ben Brown (3-2) for the Cubs and Kevin Gausman (4-4) for the Blue Jays. Brown's team is 4-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Brown's team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have an 8-7-0 record against the spread in Gausman's starts. The Blue Jays have a 1-4 record in Gausman's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (58.5%)

Cubs vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Chicago is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -102 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Blue Jays are +162 to cover, while the Cubs are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Cubs-Blue Jays on June 19, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 27, or 54%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Chicago has been victorious 26 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 37 of 73 chances this season.

The Cubs are 28-45-0 against the spread in their 73 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 12 of the 34 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (35.3%).

Toronto has a 9-18 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times this season for a 38-35-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays are 37-37-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 78 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .505. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Crow-Armstrong has hit safely in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .364 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .233 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .325 with an on-base percentage of .311.

His batting average is 119th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 114th, and his slugging percentage 142nd.

Michael Busch leads Chicago with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .248 with 50 walks and 31 runs scored.

Ian Happ has 16 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .224 this season.

Happ heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has accumulated a team-best .367 on-base percentage. He's batting .279 and slugging .372.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 37th, his on-base percentage is 32nd, and he is 119th in slugging.

Ernie Clement paces his team with 85 hits and has a club-best .443 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .294 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is currently 14th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Kazuma Okamoto is hitting .230 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Jesus Sanchez has 14 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .287.

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