Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19
Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.
In MLB action on Friday, the Chicago Cubs play the Toronto Blue Jays.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cubs vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (39-36) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (37-38)
- Date: Friday, June 19, 2026
- Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MARQ and SNET
Cubs vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CHC: (-116) | TOR: (-102)
- Spread: CHC: +1.5 (-196) | TOR: -1.5 (+162)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Cubs vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 3-2, 1.74 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 4-4, 3.41 ERA
The probable pitchers are Ben Brown (3-2) for the Cubs and Kevin Gausman (4-4) for the Blue Jays. Brown's team is 4-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Brown's team has a record of 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have an 8-7-0 record against the spread in Gausman's starts. The Blue Jays have a 1-4 record in Gausman's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (58.5%)
Cubs vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Chicago is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -102 underdog on the road.
Cubs vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cubs. The Blue Jays are +162 to cover, while the Cubs are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Cubs vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Cubs-Blue Jays on June 19, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.
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Cubs vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Cubs have been victorious in 27, or 54%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Chicago has been victorious 26 times in 49 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 37 of 73 chances this season.
- The Cubs are 28-45-0 against the spread in their 73 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Blue Jays have won 12 of the 34 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (35.3%).
- Toronto has a 9-18 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.
- The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times this season for a 38-35-1 record against the over/under.
- The Blue Jays are 37-37-0 ATS this season.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 78 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .505. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .349.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 25th in slugging.
- Crow-Armstrong has hit safely in eight games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .364 with four doubles, two triples, four home runs, two walks and five RBIs.
- Nico Hoerner is hitting .233 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .325 with an on-base percentage of .311.
- His batting average is 119th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 114th, and his slugging percentage 142nd.
- Michael Busch leads Chicago with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .248 with 50 walks and 31 runs scored.
- Ian Happ has 16 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .224 this season.
- Happ heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with a double, a home run and an RBI.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has accumulated a team-best .367 on-base percentage. He's batting .279 and slugging .372.
- Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 37th, his on-base percentage is 32nd, and he is 119th in slugging.
- Ernie Clement paces his team with 85 hits and has a club-best .443 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .294 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- He is currently 14th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Kazuma Okamoto is hitting .230 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 29 walks.
- Jesus Sanchez has 14 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .287.
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