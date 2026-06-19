Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 19

Will Cody Bellinger or Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cincinnati Reds at New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 48 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 48 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Spencer Steer (Reds): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Blake Dunn (Reds): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers