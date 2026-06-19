MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 19
Will Cody Bellinger or Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 19, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Cincinnati Reds at New York Yankees
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 72 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 48 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Spencer Jones (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Blake Dunn (Reds): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 68 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 76 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 75 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 54 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)