Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 19

Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Justin Verlander surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 19, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox

Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 6.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 7.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Andrew Heaney (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at San Francisco Giants

Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 3.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers

Kris Bubic (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 6.3 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs