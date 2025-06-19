MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 19
Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Justin Verlander surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 19, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox
- Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers
- Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Andrew Heaney (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at San Francisco Giants
- Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Justin Verlander (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers
- Kris Bubic (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
- Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances