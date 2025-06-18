FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 18

Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Jack Kochanowicz surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners

  • Garrett Crochet (Red Sox): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 7.8 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers

  • Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Andrew Heaney (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees

  • Ryan Yarbrough (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup