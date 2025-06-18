MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 18
Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Jack Kochanowicz surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 18, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners
- Garrett Crochet (Red Sox): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 7.8 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -164, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers
- Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Andrew Heaney (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees
- Ryan Yarbrough (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances