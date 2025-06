Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 13

Will Garrett Crochet strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Andrew Heaney record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets

Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Taj Bradley (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers

Nick Martínez (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Philadelphia Phillies

Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Ranger Suarez (Phillies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers

Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -198, Under +146) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals

Mitchell Parker (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Edward Cabrera (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Stephen Kolek (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

Cade Horton (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Andrew Heaney (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Ryan Yarbrough (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Garrett Crochet (Red Sox): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 7.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles