Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 31

Will Robbie Ray strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Jack Leiter record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 31, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros

Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves

Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins

Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Edward Cabrera (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners

Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers

Landon Knack (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals

Seth Lugo (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Michael Wacha (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 8.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Texas Rangers