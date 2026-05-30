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MLB

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 30

Will Framber Valdez strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Kyle Leahy record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 30, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Ben Brown (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds

  • Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Martín Pérez (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2026 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners

  • Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

New York Yankees at Athletics

  • J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Ryan Weathers (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

  • Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -140) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers

  • MacKenzie Gore (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Stephen Kolek (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Roki Sasaki (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Houston Astros

  • Kai-Wei Teng (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
  • Coleman Crow (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 2.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

  • Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -128) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Adrian Houser (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

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