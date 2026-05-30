Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 30

Will Jordan Walker or Pete Crow-Armstrong go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 30, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 54 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 54 games (has homered in 27.8% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 54 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 54 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Bryan Torres (Cardinals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds

Matt Olson (Braves): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 58 games (has homered in 25.9% of games)

+245 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 58 games (has homered in 25.9% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games) Ronald Acuna Jr. (Braves): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 56 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Blake Dunn (Reds): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Jorge Mateo (Braves): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Sandy León (Braves): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+730 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 54 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 49 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Jose Fernandez (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

New York Yankees at Athletics

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +210 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 57 games (has homered in 28.1% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 57 games (has homered in 28.1% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 52 games (has homered in 21.2% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 32 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 57 games (has homered in 24.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 57 games (has homered in 24.6% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Randal Grichuk (White Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Hao-Yu Lee (Tigers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Edgar Quero (White Sox): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Luisangel Acuna (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games Rikuu Nishida (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers

Jac Caglianone (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Starling Marte (Royals): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 33 games Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 54 games (has homered in 35.2% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 54 games (has homered in 35.2% of games) Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 56 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 56 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Santiago Espinal (Dodgers): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Alex Call (Dodgers): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

Milwaukee Brewers at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 59 games (has homered in 30.5% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 59 games (has homered in 30.5% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 59 games (has homered in 25.4% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 59 games (has homered in 25.4% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Taylor Trammell (Astros): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+570 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Isaac Paredes (Astros): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Braden Shewmake (Astros): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Cesar Salazar (Astros): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games David Hamilton (Brewers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 42 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies