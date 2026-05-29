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MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 29

Will Carlos Rodon strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Walbert Urena record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 29, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Walbert Urena (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

  • Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2026 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians

  • Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers

  • Stephen Kolek (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • MacKenzie Gore (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

  • Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

  • Troy Melton (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Arizona Diamondbacks at Seattle Mariners

  • George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -134) | 2026 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Houston Astros

  • Coleman Crow (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Kai-Wei Teng (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 2.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Shota Imanaga (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -174) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +110) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

New York Yankees at Athletics

  • Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Carlos Rodon (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles

  • Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

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