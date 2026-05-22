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Indy 500 Odds: Betting Odds for the 2026 Indianapolis 500

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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Indy 500 Odds: Betting Odds for the 2026 Indianapolis 500

The 2026 Indy 500 takes place on Sunday, with the green flag set to drop at 12:45 p.m. ET

Per the Indy 500 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, who are the favorites for this year's race?

Odds may change after this article is published.

Indy 500 Odds for 2026

Driver
Odds
Alex Palou+250
Pato O'Ward+650
Conor Daly+750
David Malukas+800
Alexander Rossi+900
Josef Newgarden+1000
Felix Rosenqvist+1200

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Which drivers stand out to you for Sunday's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest Indy 500 odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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