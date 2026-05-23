Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 23

Will Jordan Walker or Nolan Gorman go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 23, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 27.1% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 27.1% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants

Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 49 games (has homered in 32.7% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 49 games (has homered in 32.7% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 27.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 27.1% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games) Jarred Kelenic (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Harrison Bader (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Daniel Susac (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Will Brennan (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Luis Arraez (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Edgar Quero (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds