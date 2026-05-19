Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Miami Marlins.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (32-16) vs. Miami Marlins (22-26)

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and BravesVsn

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-132) | MIA: (+112)

ATL: (-132) | MIA: (+112) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+125) | MIA: +1.5 (-150)

ATL: -1.5 (+125) | MIA: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 2-2, 2.25 ERA vs Braxton Garrett (Marlins) - 0-1, 33.75 ERA

The probable pitchers are Martin Perez (2-2) for the Braves and Braxton Garrett (0-1) for the Marlins. Pérez's team is 2-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Perez's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). Garrett has started just one game with a set spread, which the Marlins failed to cover. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for one Garrett start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (64.2%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -132 favorite on the road.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Braves are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Braves are +125 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -150.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

The Braves-Marlins game on May 19 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 26, or 72.2%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Atlanta has won 18 of 25 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 20 of 48 chances this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 31-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have won four of the 20 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (20%).

Miami has a record of 4-10 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (28.6%).

The Marlins have played in 47 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-18-1).

The Marlins have put together a 20-27-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta with an OBP of .389, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .543. He's batting .303 on the season.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Matt Olson has 51 hits, which is best among Atlanta batters this season. He's batting .277 with 29 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .587 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging in MLB.

Ozzie Albies is batting .274 with a .446 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Albies has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .100 with .

Michael Harris II has eight home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .288 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards a has .406 on-base percentage to lead the Marlins. He's batting .322 while slugging .486.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is seventh, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Edwards enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Liam Hicks has collected 43 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .289 while slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 28th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has a .492 slugging percentage, which paces the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee is batting .215 with five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 28 walks.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

5/18/2026: 12-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/15/2026: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/14/2026: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/13/2026: 10-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/27/2025: 12-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/26/2025: 11-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/25/2025: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/10/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/9/2025: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2025: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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