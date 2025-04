Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 22

Will Kristofer Sime Bubic strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Ryan Feltner exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 7.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros

Ronel Blanco (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers

Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Washington Nationals

Mitchell Parker (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Kansas City Royals

Kristofer Sime Bubic (Royals): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins

Edward Brany Cabrera (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Texas Rangers at Athletics

Patrick Alan Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs