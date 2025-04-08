MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 8
Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Carlos Carrasco exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 8, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers
- Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Carlos Carrasco (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances