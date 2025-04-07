MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 7
Will Carlos Rodón strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Dustin May record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 7, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals
- MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers
- Carlos Rodón (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance