Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 7

Will Carlos Rodón strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Dustin May record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals

MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 9 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers