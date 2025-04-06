Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 6

Will Robbie Ray strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Richard Fitts surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox

Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Richard Fitts (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Seattle Mariners at San Francisco Giants

Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Athletics at Colorado Rockies

JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

German Márquez (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels