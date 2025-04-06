FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 6

Will Robbie Ray strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Richard Fitts surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox

  • Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Richard Fitts (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Seattle Mariners at San Francisco Giants

  • Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Athletics at Colorado Rockies

  • JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • German Márquez (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox

  • Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Richard Fitts (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels

  • Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup