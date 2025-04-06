MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 6
Will Robbie Ray strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Richard Fitts surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 6, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox
- Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Richard Fitts (Red Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Seattle Mariners at San Francisco Giants
- Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Athletics at Colorado Rockies
- JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- German Márquez (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels
- Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Jack Kochanowicz (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance