MLB SGP Bets to Target: Wednesday 8/21/24

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

Today's Best MLB SGP Bets

Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins

Corbin Carroll to Record 2+ Total Bases (-110)

Adrian Del Castillo to Record an RBI (+145)

Arizona Diamondbacks Over 4.5 Total Runs (-125)

It has been a forgettable campaign for Roddery Munoz of the Miami Marlins, and he'll be tasked with facing the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. With 15 starts and 1 relief appearance under his belt this year, Munoz resides in the first percentile in xERA (6.55), eighth percentile in xBA (.279), first percentile in barrel rate (13.3%), and eighth percentile in hard-hit rate (45.2%).

Along with those bleak metrics, Munoz also ranks in just the 21st percentile in strikeout rate (19.1%) -- with fewer than five Ks in three of his last five starts -- while he's pitched less than six innings in six consecutive outings. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks have produced the best wOBA (.386), best wRC+ (149), best ISO (.267), and third-lowest strikeout rate (17.8%) against right-handed pitching in the last 30 days.

One of the reasons why Arizona has seen so much success at the plate recently is due to Corbin Carroll excelling with his bat. Out of the leadoff spot, Carroll has gotten at least one hit in 20 of his last 25 games, and he's tallied two-plus bases in 6 of his last 10.

Munoz is also giving up a .433 wOBA, 5.74 xFIP, 1.74 WHIP, and 3.71 HR/9 to left-handed batters. In addition to Carroll having a chance to accrue multiple bases, Adrian Del Castillo has been cooking in the middle of the batting order for the Diamondbacks.

Del Castillo is expected to be active for his 10th game for Arizona on Wednesday as he's gone 3-for-9 with 2 homers, 9 RBIs, 2 runs, and a stolen bases in just his last two outings. Even though it's not a big sample to work with, Del Castillo owns a .471 wOBA, 208 wRC+, and .400 ISO versus right-handed pitchers.

To complete this SGP, we'll continue the trend of fading Munoz by taking Arizona to score five-plus runs. Munoz has surrendered three-plus earned runs in 4 of his last 5 starts while the Diamondbacks have produced at least five runs in 11 of their 18 games in August.

Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees

Joey Cantillo Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-154)

Juan Soto to Record 2+ Total Bases (+115)

Aaron Judge to Record an RBI (+100)

The New York Yankees will benefit from facing a left-handed pitcher in back-to-back games versus the Cleveland Guardians ahead of a matchup against Joey Cantillo. Veteran southpaw Matt Boyd tallied only two Ks against the Yankees on Tuesday, and Cantillo has yet to achieve five-plus Ks in any of his first three starts for the Guardians.

In addition to that, New York has the 11th-best wOBA (.328), 11th-best wRC+ (114), 7th-best ISO (.197), and 7th-lowest strikeout rate (20.2%) against left-handed pitching in the last month. While Cantillo has pitched only 13 total innings, he is permitting a .641 wOBA, 8.56 xFIP, 3.86 WHIP, and 7.71 HR/9 to lefties, putting Juan Soto in a fantastic spot on Wednesday.

Soto is registering an impressive .426 wOBA, 181 wRC+, .295 ISO, and just an 11.4% strikeout rate when facing left-handed pitching, and his last five hits have all been of the home run variety. Just to cap things off, Soto also boasts a .555 wOBA or better and .571 ISO or better versus Cantillo's two primary pitches (four-seam fastball and changeup) against left-handed batters.

Aaron Judge has also raked against lefties this season, logging a massive .493 wOBA, 227 wRC+, and .412 ISO. Hitting behind Soto has helped Judge record at least one RBI in 6 of his last 10 contests, totaling 10 RBIs in that span.

The only concern with backing Soto and Judge against Cantillo is the fact the rookie pitcher has walked three batters in two of his three starts. Soto has been walked 10 times in his last 7 games while Judge has been walked 7 times in his last 10.

Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino to Record 2+ Total Bases (-105)

Bobby Witt Jr. to Record a Run (-220)

Zach Neto to Record 2+ Total Bases (+100)

Johnny Cueto is making his season debut for the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, and this will be his first start since 2023. When we last saw Cueto a season ago, he posted a 4.93 SIERA and 5.20 xFIP in 10 starts and 3 relief appearances for the Marlins, so he could get into plenty of trouble versus the Kansas City Royals on the road.

Being that Cueto surrendered a .378 wOBA, 5.43 xFIP, 1.39 WHIP, and 3.71 HR/9 to lefties last season, Vinnie Pasquantino is an ideal target for this SGP. Pasquantino has at least one hit in five of his last six games with four multi-hit performances and four extra-base hits in that sample.

Up to this point, Pasquantino is sporting a .342 wOBA, 118 wRC+, .194 ISO, and only an 11.4% strikeout rate when going up against right-handed hurlers. Cueto threw his four-seam fastball, slider, and sinker often in 2023, and Pasquantino has a .400 wOBA or better and .282 ISO or better versus the sinker/slider combo from righties.

Even though Cueto performed worse against lefties last year, it's hard to omit Bobby Witt Jr. from any SGP involving the Royals right now. Witt is currently on a 9-game hit streak as he's accumulated 4 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 8 RBIs, and 11 runs during that span.

Michael Lorenzen is the projected starter for Kansas City, and he's logging reverse splits with a .369 wOBA, 5.16 xFIP, 1.50 WHIP, 14.5% strikeout rate, and 1.67 HR/9 given up to righties. Taking that into account, Zach Neto is a solid option as he's achieved two-plus bases in three of his last four outings while hitting a homer in back-to-back contests against the Royals.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.