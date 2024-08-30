MLB SGP Bets to Target, Including a FanDuel Promo: Friday 8/30/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) allows you to combine multiple outcomes from the same game for a higher potential payout.

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a promo for all customers betting a SGP on MLB games today, August 30th, 2024!

How to Claim This Promo

See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best MLB SGP Bets

Here at FanDuel Research, we’ll provide some SGPs to consider based on the games and props available for today.

Which correlated bets stand out for today's MLB slate? Let's dig in.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cleveland Guardians

Guardians -1.5 (+130)

Jose Ramirez to Record a Hit (-270)

Jhonkensy Noel to Record 2+ Total Bases (+110)

The Pittsburgh Pirates have dropped 17 of their last 23 games, and the Cleveland Guardians -- in the playoff mix -- seem primed to continue that pain.

Cleveland's Ben Lively has a solid 3.82 ERA that's well-supported by a 3.89 expected ERA (xERA). The righty will face one of the easiest matchups for his split at present, for Pittsburgh has a bottom-10 wRC+ (96) and strikeout rate (24.5%) in the past 30 days against orthodox hurlers.

Lively is a huge advantage over left-hander Bailey Falter, who has an ugly 5.11 xERA, 41.0% hard-hit rate allowed, and 9.5% barrel rate allowed that all rank in the bottom 20% of MLB qualifiers.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Pittsburgh's bullpen also has the league's worst xFIP over the past 30 days (4.66). We'll take the runline and a pair of Guards bats that would help cash it.

Jose Ramirez is 73.7% implied for a hit in this matchup for good reason. He's total 6 in his 24 plate appearances (PAs) against lefties over the past 30 days -- of which Falter would be considered a weaker one. FanDuel Research's daily MLB projections expect 1.2 hits in 4.4 plate appearances from the third baseman.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Ramirez would be Cleveland's strongest bat against lefties if Jhonkensy Noel hadn't come on so strong lately. Noel has amassed a 1.481 OPS and .684 (!) ISO in his last 21 PAs against southpaws with four homers in this stretch. Noel to Hit a Home Run (+350) is worth consideration on its own, but there's no need to take those chances in an SGP. His prop to record multiple bases could pay off as a pivot if he adds a double (or multiple singles) to this scorching sample, which also holds an average walk rate (9.5%) given the size.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

Athletics Moneyline (+122)

JP Sears 4+ Strikeouts (-310)

Seth Brown to Record an RBI (+165)

Don't be surprised if the Oakland Athletics can nab this series opener off the Texas Rangers tonight.

Oakland's JP Sears is a modest advantage on the mound, sporting an under-the-radar 4.35 xERA with a decent chase rate (27.9%) and excellent BB rate (6.9%). Sears benefits from a matchup with Texas, who have posted an ugly .554 OPS against lefties (second-worst in MLB) in the past 30 days. Punching out 24.9% of the time in these parameters, we'll dip into Sears' alternate K market when our daily projections expect 4.61 strikeouts tonight.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Jon Gray might be a touch overvalued when his superior 4.32 ERA is hiding an inferior 4.62 xERA. Gray's 42.0% hard-hit rate allowed is also worse, and the Athletics' bullpen (3.87 xFIP in the last 30 days) has vastly outperformed Texas' (4.44) recently if this game is to be decided late. We'll take Oakland to win and look toward a bat that can take advantage of Gray.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

That bat will be lefty Seth Brown. Brown is projected to hit fifth -- a phenomenal spot for an RBI. He's done well in this split over the past month with a .783 OPS and above-average flyball (41.5%) and hard-hit (43.5%) rates that suggests more round-trippers could be on the way. We've got Brown projected for 0.62 RBIs on Friday, implying roughly +116 odds for one if that mark is correct.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Baltimore Orioles at Colorado Rockies

Over 11.5 Runs (-104)

Gunner Henderson to Score a Run (-230)

Brendan Rodgers to Record 2+ Total Bases (-155)

Coors Field has roared with 30 total runs in the past two days, and these Baltimore Orioles and Colorado Rockies starters don't figure to stop the bleeding as a new series commences in Denver.

Baltimore's Albert Suarez has defied the odds to post a 3.18 ERA if his 4.11 xERA, 18.8% K rate, and 38.5% hard-hit rate allowed are any indication. On the other side, Austin Gomber ranks in the 10th percentile or worst in xERA (5.18), expected batting average allowed (.278), and strikeout rate (16.9%) as one of baseball's least effective starters. With Baltimore and Colorado also sporting bottom-10 reliever xFIPs over the past 30 days, a venue already slanting toward hitters should be even heavier in that direction tonight.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Expecting fireworks, I'll lay the absurd juice on Gunnar Henderson to score a run. He's scored one in six of the seven August games where Baltimore plated at least five runs, and the O's implied team total sits at 6.40 runs here. FDR's projections have got Henderson touching home 1.15 times at a median tonight.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Finally, the Rockies have -- at long last -- gotten some 2023 production out of Brendan Rodgers down the stretch. Rodgers has smashed same-handed matchups -- like this one with Suarez -- for a .903 OPS and .313 ISO over the past month, totaling 68 PAs. I love his bases prop when he's walked exactly zero times during this power binge. Rodgers has cleared this in five of his last seven home contests.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

