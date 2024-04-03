MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Wednesday 4/3/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Wednesday 4/3/24

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals

Oneil Cruz to Record a Run (-160)

Bryan Reynolds to Record a Hit (-270)

Pittsburgh Pirates ML (-154)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are one of just three undefeated teams in the early part of the 2024 season. What has helped the Pirates to begin the year is a lineup that is swinging the bat well, beginning with Oneil Cruz.

Cruz has recorded a hit and at least one run in four of his first five appearances, including two multi-hit outings. The exciting young shortstop for the Pirates should bat leadoff on Wednesday with the Washington Nationals expected to start righty Trevor Williams.

During the 2023 season, Williams surrendered a .371 wOBA, 1.61 WHIP, and .309 BABIP while also recording a 5.75 xFIP and 13% strikeout rate against left-handed batters. Aside from Cruz, switch-hitter Bryan Reynolds is poised for a solid performance versus Williams.

Reynolds should bat right behind Cruz in the lineup, and the veteran outfielder is on a five-game hit streak to begin the season. While he is a formidable hitter on both sides of the plate, Reynolds registered a .349 wOBA and .338 OBP against left-handed pitching compared to a .313 wOBA and .312 OBP against right-handed pitching last year.

With the Pirates having the better lineup -- and better pitcher on the mound with Mitch Keller starting -- they should improve to 6-0 following Wednesday's contest. Pittsburgh defeated Washington by the score of 8-4 on Monday in the series opener, and they have won seven of the last 10 meetings.

There is a chance of rain for this game, so keep tabs on the weather updates leading up to the first pitch.

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez to Record 2+ Total Bases (-115)

Kyle Tucker to Record a Hit (-240)

Houston Astros Alternate Total Runs: Over 3.5 (-205)

We took a chance on backing the bats of the Houston Astros on Tuesday, and they burned us as they lost 2-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite the Astros having an underwhelming performance on Tuesday, we're going right back to them on Wednesday with Chris Bassitt projected to take the mound for the Blue Jays.

It has been a rough start to the season for Yordan Alvarez, who is batting .125 with two of his three hits on the season coming on Opening Day. While he has struggled to begin the year, it's only a matter of time before Alvarez finds his groove in 2024, and that could begin versus Bassitt.

Bassitt allowed a .312 wOBA, .408 SLG, and 42.3% fly-ball rate to left-handed batters in 2023. Alvarez has tallied five career hits on Bassitt, and four of those are of the home run variety.

Alvarez has the shortest odds to hit a home run (+265) in the Blue Jays-Astros matchup on Wednesday despite his early woes.

Following a two-homer outing on Monday, Kyle Tucker failed to record a hit for just the second time in his first six games this season. Since July of last season, Tucker has posted zero hits in back-to-back games just twice.

In Bassitt's first start of the season against the Tampa Bay Rays, he surrendered four earned runs while giving up a 13.3% barrel rate and a 53.3% hard-hit rate. After a quiet showing from their lineup on Tuesday, the Astros are poised to bounce back on Wednesday.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts to Record 2+ Total Bases (-150)

Kyle Harrison Under 4.5 Strikeouts (+130)

There isn't a hitter in baseball that is hotter than Mookie Betts right now. Through the first eight games of the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Betts is batting .500 with five HRs, 11 RBIs, 14 runs, and eight walks.

Of his 15 hits thus far, nine of them have been extra-base hits, making his two-plus total bases prop an enticing one for this SGP. Betts excels against left-handed pitching, and he'll get to face a lefty on Wednesday with Kyle Harrison listed as the expected starter for the San Francisco Giants.

The versatile superstar for the Dodgers has already performed well versus lefties this season, earning a .650 wOBA and three extra-base hits in 12 plate appearances against left-handed pitching. Both Betts and Shohei Ohtani are tied for the shortest odds to hit a home run (+235) in Wednesday's clash between the Giants and Dodgers.

With Betts and the Dodgers capable of doing plenty of damage against southpaws, we'll be fading Harrison's strikeout prop. Since the start of the 2023 campaign, Los Angeles has the eighth-lowest strikeout rate (21.6%) and the fourth-best wOBA (.341) versus left-handed pitchers.

Meanwhile, Harrison recorded five Ks in his first start of the season against the San Diego Padres in six innings. Harrison had a modest 23.8% strikeout rate last season, but the young pitcher may not pitch deep enough in Wednesday's contest to achieve five-plus strikeouts.

