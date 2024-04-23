MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Tuesday 4/23/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

SGPs allow you to combine two or more selections from the same game for a higher potential payout. For more information about parlays, SGP, and SGP+, head over to FanDuel.

Here at FanDuel Research, we're going to provide some SGPs builds to consider based on the games and props available for today, but there are plenty more popular parlay ideas available at FanDuel's Parlay Hub, too!

Which correlated bets stand out for today's MLB slate? Let's dig in.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Tuesday 4/23/24

Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-138)

Trea Turner to Record 2 + Total Bases (-130)

Philadelphia Phillies Alternate Total Runs: Over 3.5 (-210)

On the surface, the Philadelphia Phillies aren't the best team to take an under for a strikeouts prop against a left-hander, as the team has the 14th-highest strikeout rate (22.9%) in that split to begin the year. However, Andrew Abbott is struggling to generate consistent swings-and-misses for the Cincinnati Reds.

Abbott is in the 25th percentile in strikeout rate (18.1%), sixth percentile in whiff rate (16.3%), and third percentile in chase rate (17.9%) through his first four starts in 2024. As a result of his woes on the mound, Abbott has just one start where he eclipsed four Ks, which came against the Seattle Mariners -- who have the third-highest strikeout rate (26.9%) in baseball.

With Abbott starting, we'll take Trea Turner to continue his recent stretch of success at the plate. Turner is amid an 11-game hit streak for the Phillies, including eight extra-base hits and five multi-hit performances in that span.

In his first 43 plate appearances against left-handed pitching in 2024, Turner is sporting a .411 wOBA and .442 OBP. Even though Turner has just a .107 ISO to lefties this season, Abbott is in the 23rd percentile in barrel rate (10.1%).

The veteran shortstop is being given the second-shortest odds to hit a home run (+320) in the Phillies-Reds matchup on Dinger Tuesday.

The combination of taking the under on Abbott's strikeouts and Turner to record multiple bases makes Philadelphia's alternate total runs line of over 3.5 enticing. The Phillies have won seven consecutive contests, and they have produced five-plus runs in their last six games.

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

Michael King Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-120)

First 5 Innings Result: San Diego Padres (-102)

The last time we saw Michael King take the mound for the San Diego Padres, he allowed just two hits and one earned run while striking out 10 batters in 7.2 innings pitched versus the Milwaukee Brewers. After facing a Brewers squad that has the 14th-lowest strikeout rate (22.5%) to righties, King will go up against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

While taking a pitcher to have success at Coors Field can sometimes be risky, the Rockies have the fourth-highest strikeout rate (27.6%) to right-handed pitching to begin the new campaign. Dylan Cease was on the bump for the Padres in the series opener on Monday, and he tallied eight Ks versus the Rockies.

Despite logging six-plus strikeouts in just two of his first five starts, it should be noted that two of those games came against the daunting lineup of the Los Angeles Dodgers. There should be more confidence in San Diego's reliever-turned-starter having a stellar performance on the mound with our own Riley Thomas listing King's over 5.5 strikeouts as one of his favorite strikeout props on Tuesday.

To follow up his fantastic outing versus the Brewers, King should limit the Rockies while the Padres secure a lead in the first five innings. Ryan Feltner is set to get the nod for Colorado on Tuesday as he will make his fifth start of the season.

Feltner is coming off his worst start of the year thus far where he permitted six earned runs and nine hits to the Phillies. In his first four starts, Feltner has surrendered at least one earned run in the first inning -- including two starts with three-plus earned runs allowed -- so there's a chance the Padres can do damage early.

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels

Griffin Canning Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-122)

Gunnar Henderson to Record 2+ Total Bases (-145)

Baltimore Orioles Alternate Total Runs: Over 3.5 (-225)

Griffin Canning is getting hitters to chase quite often, but the right-handed hurler for the Los Angeles Angels isn't turning those chases into strikeouts and whiffs. Across his first four starts in 2024, Canning is in the 76th percentile in chase rate (31.5%) while being in the 36th percentile in whiff rate (23.0%) and 25th percentile in strikeout rate (18.2%).

Canning has totaled more than four Ks in just one of his first four starts, and the matchup versus the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday isn't an easy one. Besides notching the fifth-lowest strikeout rate (20.0%), the Orioles are also logging the best ISO (.219), fourth-best wOBA (.346), and second-best wRC+ (130) to right-handed pitching to begin the season.

Of the hitters in Baltimore's young and exciting lineup, we'll focus on Gunnar Henderson in the leadoff spot. Henderson is on a three-game hit streak and has at least one hit in eight of his last 10 contests.

Along with having multiple hits in six of his last eight games and five extra-base hits in his last seven outings, Henderson has the second-highest average exit velocity (96.2 MPH) among players with 30-plus batted ball events. Additionally, the former second-round pick is posting a .460 wOBA, .386 ISO, and 210 wRC+ versus right-handed pitchers.

Taking those metrics into consideration, Henderson has +300 odds to hit a home run on Tuesday night.

With Canning performing at a below-average level on the bump, we'll also take the Orioles to produce four-plus runs. Canning has given up four-plus earned runs in three of his first four starts, and Baltimore has plated four-plus runs in 18 of their 22 games this season.

Dinger Tuesdays are back! Place a pre-live, straight "To Hit a Home Run" wager on any MLB game happening April 23rd. You’ll get Bonus Bets for each home run BOTH TEAMS hit in the game! See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.