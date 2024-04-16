MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Tuesday 4/16/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

SGPs allow you to combine two or more selections from the same game for a higher potential payout. For more information about parlays, SGP, and SGP+, head over to FanDuel.

Here at FanDuel Research, we're going to provide some SGPs builds to consider based on the games and props available for today, but there are plenty more popular parlay ideas available at FanDuel's Parlay Hub, too!

Which correlated bets stand out for today's MLB slate? Let's dig in.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Tuesday 4/16/24

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles

Grayson Rodriguez to Record 6+ Strikeouts (-265)

Minnesota Twins Under 3.5 Total Runs (-113)

First 5 Innings Result: Baltimore Orioles (-115)

The Baltimore Orioles have to like what they've seen from Grayson Rodriguez to begin his second year in the majors. The sample size is small for Rodriguez to begin the 2024 campaign with just three starts under his belt, but the results are encouraging following an up-and-down rookie season.

Rodriguez has tallied seven-plus strikeouts in two of his first three starts, sitting in the 77th percentile in whiff rate (30.7%) and 76th percentile in strikeout rate (28.4%). The young right-hander's ability to record Ks at a high rate in positive matchups should come in handy against a strikeout-prone Minnesota Twins squad on Tuesday.

Through their first 15 games of the season, the Twins are logging the third-worst strikeout rate (27.8%) versus right-handed pitching. Minnesota is also posting the second-worst wOBA (.274) and third-worst wRC+ (77) to righties, so Rodriguez should keep the Twins in check.

With Rodriguez getting the nod for Baltimore at home, we'll take the Twins to produce fewer than four runs and the Orioles to secure a lead in the first five innings. Rodriguez has surrendered two earned runs or fewer in each of his first three starts, and Baltimore's bullpen is one of the best in baseball once he exits the game.

While it's still early in the season, the bullpen of the Orioles are registering the best SIERA (2.76), fifth-best WHIP (1.07), sixth-best strikeout rate (27.4%), and fifth-lowest flyball rate (31.8%). Meanwhile, the Twins have scored fewer than four runs in nine of their 15 games thus far.

Minnesota will be trotting out Chris Paddack to start on Tuesday. Paddack has yet to pitch more than five innings in a start this year while giving up six hits and two earned runs in each of his first two starts.

Facing a right-handed starter is ideal for the Orioles, who are sporting the sixth-best wOBA (.343), fourth-best wRC+ (127), best ISO (.211), and seventh-lowest strikeout rate (20.3%) to righties.

Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros

Marcell Ozuna to Record 2+ Total Bases (+105)

Austin Riley to Record a Hit (-240)

Atlanta Braves Over 4.5 Total Runs (-132)

It has been a dismal start to the 2024 season for Hunter Brown, who will be making his fourth start for the Houston Astros. Brown has allowed eight-plus hits and five-plus earned runs in back-to-back starts while failing to pitch five-plus innings in each of his first three times on the mound.

Right-handed bats have done most of the damage against Brown to begin the year as he has allowed a .743 wOBA and 9.00 HR/9 with an 8.7% strikeout rate in that split. Comparatively, Brown is giving up a .426 wOBA and 0.00 HR/9 with a 20.0% strikeout rate to lefties.

Taking those numbers into account, we'll want to focus on the right-handed bats on the Atlanta Braves in Tuesday's showdown, beginning with Marcell Ozuna. Ozuna is amid a 14-game hit streak, and he's logged 6 multi-hit performances and 10 extra-base hits in the process.

Austin Riley has also been finding his stride recently with a nine-game hit streak and at least one hit in 12 of his 15 appearances this season. The veteran third baseman has five multi-hit outings and nine extra-base hits, which is why Ozuna gets the nod for recording two-plus bases instead of just one hit.

For those taking part in FanDuel Sportsbook's Dinger Tuesday promo, Ozuna has +340 odds to hit a home run, and Riley has +420 odds to hit a home run.

Lastly, with Brown struggling to begin the campaign, we'll place confidence in the Braves to plate five-plus runs. Atlanta has produced five-plus runs in 11 of their first 15 contests, and they managed to score six runs on Monday versus Houston despite having just two runs entering the ninth inning.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker to Record 2+ Total Bases (-115)

Corbin Carroll to Record a Run (-150)

Arizona Diamondbacks Alternate Total Runs: Over 4.5 (-160)

Another right-handed starter we want to attack on Tuesday is Kyle Hendricks of the Chicago Cubs. Hendricks is failing to miss bats through his first three starts, giving up eight-plus hits and five-plus earned runs in each appearance.

Just to show how much of a pitch-to-contact pitcher Hendricks has been this season, he is in the first percentile in whiff rate (11.6%) and seventh percentile (12.1%) in his first three starts. Next up for Hendricks is an Arizona Diamondbacks squad that boasts the fourth-lowest strikeout rate (20.1%) against right-handed hurlers since the start of the 2023 season.

Of the few early-in-the-order bats on the Diamondbacks, we'll back Christian Walker to record two-plus total bases. For a player like Walker that hasn't had an extra-base hit in 11 consecutive games, facing Hendricks is the perfect remedy for his recent quiet outings.

Walker has struck out just once and 33.3% of his six career hits against Hendricks are extra-base hits. With the highest expected run total (10.5) of Tuesday's games, Walker owns +430 odds to hit a home run.

Besides taking Walker to register multiple bases, Corbin Carroll has a solid chance to score a run for Arizona. Carroll had the seventh-most runs (116) in baseball a season ago, and it's only a matter of time before he begins producing better numbers in the early part of the lineup for the Diamondbacks.

Being that we're placing a ton of confidence in Walker and Carroll, correlating with Arizona to notch five-plus runs makes sense here. Hendricks' woes on the mound have been documented while the Diamondbacks have scored five-plus runs in 11 of their first 17 contests.

Dinger Tuesday is back! Place a pre-live, straight "To Hit a Home Run" wager on any MLB game happening April 16th. You’ll get Bonus Bets for each home run BOTH TEAMS hit in the game! See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.