MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Thursday 4/25/24

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Thursday 4/25/24

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

Xander Bogaerts to Record 2+ Total Bases (-150)

Xander Bogaerts to Record a Run (-195)

First 5 Innings Result: San Diego Padres (-120)

To conclude a four-game road series versus the Colorado Rockies, the San Diego Padres are set to face Dakota Hudson on the mound to begin Thursday's contest. After giving up just four hits and zero earned runs in his first start of the season, Hudson has permitted five-plus hits and three-plus earned runs in each of his last three starts.

Hudson doesn't miss many bats as he's in the seventh percentile in chase rate (20.9%), 11th percentile in whiff rate (18.1%), and fourth percentile in strikeout rate (12.5%). The right-handed starter for the Rockies is allowing a .326 wOBA and .358 OBP with a dismal 9.4% strikeout rate to righties compared to a 16.3% strikeout rate to lefties.

Despite it being a slow start to the season for Xander Bogaerts, it's only a matter of time before the veteran shortstop finds his groove in 2024. Bogaerts has the 19th-biggest difference between his wOBA and xwOBA (-0.064), showing just how unlucky he's been at the plate to begin the year.

Just a season ago, Bogaerts registered a .344 wOBA, .356 OBP, and 121 wRC+ to right-handed pitchers compared to a .340 wOBA, .335 OBP, and 118 wRC+ to left-handed pitchers. With Bogaerts seeing all 116 of his plate appearances thus far in the leadoff spot, he'll get plenty of ABs versus Hudson and a Rockies bullpen that is logging the fourth-worst SIERA (4.19), third-worst WHIP (1.56), and second-lowest strikeout rate (18.4%).

Besides taking Bogaerts to tally multiple bases, we'll take him to score a run for the Padres. Bogaerts has the second-most runs scored (17) on San Diego's roster, and he's recorded a run in three of his last four appearances.

Given the woes of the Rockies, siding with the Padres in the first five innings seems like the ideal option in this game. In each of Hudson's last three starts, Colorado has faced a deficit in the first five innings.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals

Shohei Ohtani to Record 2+ Total Bases (-120)

Freddie Freeman to Record an RBI (+130)

Shohei Ohtani has made a seamless transition upon joining the Los Angeles Dodgers. Across his first 121 plate appearances on the Dodgers, Ohtani is sporting a .480 wOBA, 208 wRC+, and .324 ISO with just a 17.4% strikeout rate.

Ohtani has notched multiple bases in six of his last seven games, including a streak of four consecutive outings. During Wednesday's matchup with the Washington Nationals, Ohtani hit three doubles in his six plate appearances.

On top of that, Ohtani has the second-highest average exit velocity (95.6 MPH) among players with 70-plus batted ball events and the most barrels (21) in all of baseball. While some could be wary of taking Ohtani against lefty MacKenzie Gore, the left-handed starter for the Nationals is holding reverse splits in his career.

With Ohtani swinging a hot bat and Gore having reverse splits, the designated hitter for the Dodgers is sitting at +320 odds to hit a home run.

In his first three seasons in the majors, Gore is permitting a .352 wOBA, .385 OBP, and 1.79 WHIP to lefty bats compared to a .327 wOBA, .322 OBP, and 1.32 WHIP to righty bats. To continue the theme of targeting the left-handed hitters in the early part of Los Angeles' lethal lineup, we'll take Freddie Freeman to record an RBI.

Freeman should have plenty of RBI opportunities this season hitting behind the likes of Ohtani and Mookie Betts. The All-Star first baseman has registered multiple RBIs in three of his last four games, and he has some success facing Gore.

Although the sample size is small, Freeman has gone 3-for-5 with zero strikeouts against Gore in his career.

Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge to Record 2+ Total Bases (+100)

Juan Soto to Record a Run (-155)

New York Yankees Over 4.5 Total Runs (-115)

It seems that we could get a hot stretch at the plate from Aaron Judge sooner rather than later. The hard-hitting outfielder for the New York Yankees hit his fourth homer of the season on Wednesday, and he's still recording the 12th-highest average exit velocity (94.2 MPH) and is tied for the 30th-most barrels (8) despite the slow start to the year.

Along with tallying multiple bases in back-to-back games, Judge gets a favorable matchup on Thursday with Alex Wood getting the nod for the Oakland Athletics. When looking at Wood's Baseball Savant page, there is a lot of blue -- which isn't a good thing -- for the experienced southpaw.

Besides being in the 10th percentile in xERA (6.45) and sixth percentile in average exit velocity (92.2 MPH), Wood is in the 12th percentile in hard-hit rate (48.6%) through his first five starts. With Wood's woes on the mound, Judge has +255 odds to hit a home run on Thursday.

Juan Soto has gotten off to an impressive start in pinstripes, leading the Yankees in HRs (6), RBIs (22), runs (17), and walks (20). Seeing that Wood is in the 35th percentile in walk rate (10.2%) with multiple walks in three of his five starts, Soto should have plenty of opportunities to get on base and score a run for New York.

Lastly, we'll finish this SGP by taking the Yankees to produce five-plus runs versus the Athletics. Wood has given up multiple earned runs in all five of his starts -- including three starts where he's allowed four-plus earned runs -- and the Yankees just plated seven runs against the Athletics on Wednesday.

