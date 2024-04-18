MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Thursday 4/18/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Thursday 4/18/24

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs

A.J. Puk Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-160)

Nico Hoerner to Record a Run (-115)

It has been a forgettable start to the season for A.J. Puk, who had to have his start pushed back a couple of days due to an illness. The reliever-turned-starter for the Miami Marlins has struggled with his command thus far, walking three-plus batters in each of his first three starts while being in the first percentile in walk rate (24.1%).

After finishing in the 89th percentile in whiff rate (32.8%) and 95th percentile in strikeout rate (32.2%) as a reliever in 2023, Puk is currently in just the 30th percentile in whiff rate (24.4%) and 10th percentile in strikeout rate (13.8%) to begin the year. His inability to keep batters off base has also led to him sitting in the 21st percentile in xERA (5.58).

Even with Puk flashing strikeout upside throughout his career, he has yet to tally more than five Ks in a start in 2024. While it's still early in the season, the Chicago Cubs are posting the fifth-lowest strikeout rate (16.8%) to southpaws.

With Puk on the mound for Thursday's contest, we'll back Nico Hoerner to record a run for the Cubs. Hoerner has been batting from the leadoff spot in recent outings versus left-handed pitching, so he should see plenty of plate appearances on Thursday.

During the 2023 season, Hoerner produced a solid .330 wOBA and 107 wRC+ when facing left-handed pitchers. In his first 11 plate appearances against lefties in 2024, Hoerner is logging a .475 wOBA and 200 wRC+ in that split.

The fact Puk is walking batters often should improve the chances of Hoerner -- who has an 18.2% walk rate to left-handed pitching so far -- to get on base. The 26-year-old infielder also has registered at least one run in three consecutive contests, and he has the second-most runs scored (13) on the Cubs.

There are potential weather concerns with Thursday's showdown between the Marlins and Cubs, so make sure to keep an eye on any updates throughout the day.

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

Ryne Nelson to Record 4+ Strikeouts (-186)

Logan Webb to Record 4+ Strikeouts (-370)

First 5 Innings Alternate Total Runs: Under 3.5 (+136)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are slated to begin a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, with Ryne Nelson drawing the start for the snakes. Following his first start of the season where he walked four batters, allowed four earned runs, and struck out just two batters, Nelson has bounced back in his last two starts.

Across his last two starts, Nelson has given up a combined four earned runs while totaling 11 Ks and walking just one batter. Despite recording a 20.3% strikeout rate, Nelson is in the 87th percentile in chase rate (34.4%), and he has gotten four-plus strikeouts in two of his first three starts.

San Francisco is currently posting the 12th-highest strikeout rate (23.3%) to right-handed pitching to begin the season. We saw massive home/road splits from Nelson last year as he registered a 6.08 xFIP and 11.7% strikeout rate at home compared to a 4.81 xFIP and 18.3% strikeout rate on the road.

Logan Webb isn't considered a pitcher who excels at getting strikeouts, with him currently sitting in the fifth percentile in whiff rate (16.1%) and 22nd percentile in strikeout rate (17.0%) through four starts. However, Webb's ability to pitch deep into games allows him to get plenty of chances for strikeout opportunities.

Even though Webb doesn't rack up Ks consistently, he has four-plus strikeouts in three of his first four starts, and he tallied four-plus strikeouts in two of his three starts versus the D-backs in 2023.

Although Nelson has surrendered three-plus earned runs in two of his three starts, we'll take the under on 3.5 runs to be scored in the first five innings. The Giants are in the bottom half of the league in wOBA (.307), ISO (.135), and wRC+ (95) to right-handed pitchers in the new campaign while Webb is capable of keeping a talented Diamondbacks lineup in check.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.