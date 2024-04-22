MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Monday 4/22/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Monday 4/22/24

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays

Tarik Skubal to Record 6+ Strikeouts (-225)

Zack Littell Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-168)

First 5 Innings Alternate Runs: Under 3.5 (-108)

Following a strong finish to the 2023 season, Tarik Skubal continues to flash plenty of strikeout upside for the Detroit Tigers. Skubal's Baseball Savant page features a ton of red -- which is a good thing -- as he is in the 88th percentile in chase rate (34.2%), 76th percentile in whiff rate (30.3%), and 78th percentile in strikeout rate (28.3%) in his first four starts in 2024.

Entering Monday's contest versus the Tampa Bay Rays, Skubal has reached six-plus strikeouts in three of his four starts. While the Rays aren't viewed as a strikeout-prone team, they are currently recording the seventh-highest strikeout rate (24.8%) to southpaws to begin the year.

Meanwhile, Zack Littell has been a solid fill-in starter for the Rays to begin the season amid injuries to Tampa Bay's rotation. Despite being in the 36th percentile in whiff rate (23.0%), Littell is in the 61st percentile in chase rate (29.0%) and 60th percentile in strikeout rate (24.7%).

Littell should have plenty of success against a Tigers lineup that is currently sporting the seventh-highest strikeout rate (24.9%) to right-handed pitching. In addition to their lofty strikeout rate, Detroit is also logging the fourth-highest CSW rate (29.2%).

With Skubal and Littell on the mound for Monday's Tigers-Rays matchup, we'll also take the alternate under of 3.5 runs in the first five innings. Both Skubal and Littell have given up two or fewer earned runs in three of their first four starts.

It also helps that the Rays have the third-worst ISO (.093) and 11th-worst wOBA (.298) to lefties while the Tigers are registering the fifth-worst ISO (.121) and fourth-worst wOBA (.290) to righties.

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley to Record 2+ Total Bases (-115)

Orlando Arcia to Record a Run (-140)

Atlanta Braves Alternate Total Runs: Over 3.5 (-330)

Ryan Weathers is projected to take the mound for the Miami Marlins on Monday, putting the right-handed bats of the Atlanta Braves in a solid spot, which makes them my favorite non-Coors team to stack in MLB DFS. More specifically, Austin Riley is primed for a stellar performance against a left-handed pitcher at home.

Despite Riley producing a .270 wOBA, .167 ISO, and 67 wRC+ to southpaws to begin the 2024 campaign, he tallied a .387 wOBA, .289 ISO, and 143 wRC+ in that split last season. It's only a matter of time before Riley begins having more success against left-handed pitching again.

Weathers has given up two or fewer earned runs in three of his first four starts, but he is in the 11th percentile in barrel rate (12.7%) and 36th percentile in hard-hit rate (41.8%). Against a left-handed pitcher who is permitting plenty of hard contact, Riley possesses +360 odds to hit a home run.

With Ozzie Albies still inactive due to a toe injury, Orlando Arcia should be hitting out of the No. 2 spot in Atlanta's lineup. While he's off to a somewhat slow start versus lefties this year, Arcia recorded a .424 wOBA and .402 OBP in the split in 2023.

Hitting ahead of Riley, Matt Olson, Marcell Ozuna, and Adam Duvall should give Arcia plenty of run-scoring opportunities. Weathers has walked multiple batters in three of his first four starts, so Arcia will have a few different ways to get on base for the Braves.

To complete the SGP, we'll back Atlanta to plate four-plus runs against Miami at home. Throughout their 20 games played thus far, the Braves have scored four-plus runs in 18 of them.

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

Ha-Seong Kim to Record 2+ Total Bases (-135)

Ha-Seong Kim to Record an RBI (+110)

Manny Machado to Record a Run (-160)

Trying to find value in the game that takes place at Coors Field can be tough, but there is some value in the middle of the batting order for the San Diego Padres. The Colorado Rockies are trotting out Austin Gomber for his fifth start of the season, which should set the Padres up for loads of success at the plate.

Gomber has allowed multiple earned runs in each of his first four starts while being in the ninth percentile in barrel rate (12.9%) and 19th percentile in xERA (5.43). Being that Gomber isn't a strikeout pitcher and the Padres have the sixth-lowest strikeout rate (18.8%) to lefties, there should be plenty of contact made by San Diego's bats.

Ha-Seong Kim is a player I want to target in the middle of the lineup. Kim posted a .384 wOBA and .376 OBP against southpaws in 2023, and five of his six career hits in 18 plate appearances versus Gomber are extra-base hits.

In San Diego's first 24 games this season, Kim is tied for the most extra-base hits (8) on the team. The versatile infielder is also tied for the third-most RBIs (13) on the Padres, with five of those RBIs coming in his last six contests.

While placing confidence in Kim to total multiple bases and tally an RBI, we'll take Manny Machado to record a run, as well. Machado consistently hits either third or fourth in San Diego's lineup, and he's tied for the second-most runs scored (15) on the roster.

Despite Machado having forgettable career numbers against Gomber, he managed to accrue a .380 wOBA and .376 OBP -- along with a 9.4% walk rate -- versus left-handed pitchers in 2023. With no weather concerns in Colorado on Monday, Kim and Machado are primed for stellar outings.

