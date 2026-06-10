MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

George Kirby Over 17.5 Outs Recorded

Max Scherzer Under 3.5 Strikeouts

Wade Meckler 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Mariners vs. Orioles, 6:36 p.m. ET

George Kirby Outs Recorded George Kirby Over 17.5 Jun 10 10:36pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Through the first couple years of his career, George Kirby has set a really high bar for himself. He's taken a step back so far this campaign, especially in the strikeout department, but that's not necessarily a terrible thing for his chances to go over 17.5 outs recorded today.

Kirby's K rate is down to 19.8% this season after coming in at 26.1% in 2025. Racking up Ks usually takes a lot of pitches, so if the BABIP gods are in Kirby's favor today, he could generate some quick outs and get deep into the contest at the Baltimore Orioles.

Kirby is allowing just a 31.4% hard-hit rate with a 53.6% ground-ball rate, and that gives him a great chance to limit damage. He threw 98 and 99 pitches in two of his May starts, so the pitch count is good enough, too.

All in all, I like Kirby to get through at least six innings tonight at Camden Yards.

Phillies vs. Blue Jays, 7:08 p.m. ET

Max Scherzer - Strikeouts Max Scherzer Under Jun 10 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This will be Max Scherzer's first start off the IL, and I'm backing him to go under 3.5 Ks.

Given Scherzer's injury situation and age, it's hard to imagine the Toronto Blue Jays letting him go too long tonight. He went just 3.2 innings in his last rehab start and 3.0 frames the one before that.

On top of the health/pitch count issues, Scherzer just hasn't been good when he's been able to throw this year. He's made five MLB starts and has been tagged for 20 earned runs in 18.2 innings. The strikeouts haven't been there, with the future Hall of Famer going over 3.5 Ks just once this season (and that was his 2026 debut). He's gotten through the third inning in only two of his five starts.

Although the Philadelphia Phillies' offense has underachieved so far this season, they still have some high-upside bats, and both Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper will have the platoon advantage versus Scherzer.

I think the veteran RHP will have a tough time getting to four punchouts tonight.

Astros vs. Angels, 9:39 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Wade Meckler +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

The arrow is pointing up on Wade Meckler, and this market may be underrating him a bit in a date with Houston Astros RHP Peter Lambert.

Meckler was killing it in the minors this year, posting a .421 wOBA across two levels. That got him a call to The Show, his first taste of the bigs since 2023, and he's kept on raking. Through his first 60 plate appearances with the Los Angeles Angels, Meckler has smacked two taters en route to a .421 wOBA.

The production has gotten him a bump up the batting order, with Meckler slotted third in seven straight games -- although he's a pinch-hit risk if he sees a lefty later in the game.

Lambert is looking like a nice find by Houston as he's got a 3.55 ERA through 50.2 innings this season. But his xFIP is 4.50, and lefties have a 40.0% fly-ball rate against him.

Assuming he hits third again, Meckler is in a good spot for RBI and run production. I think the pinch-hit risk is more than baked into the +105 odds, and Meckler to total at least two hits, runs or RBI is my favorite prop of the day.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.