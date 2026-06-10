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Victor Wembanyama Props & Best Bets Tonight: NBA Finals Game 4 at MSG on FanDuel (June 10)

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Victor Wembanyama Props & Best Bets Tonight: NBA Finals Game 4 at MSG on FanDuel (June 10)
Victor Wembanyama Props & Best Bets: NBA Finals Game 4 at MSG on FanDuel (June 11)
GAME 4 TONIGHT — 8:30 P.M. ET — MSG
NBA Finals 2026 · Wembanyama Props · FanDuel Sportsbook

Victor Wembanyama Props & Best Bets: NBA Finals Game 4 at MSG

Wednesday, June 11, 2026  ·  All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook  ·  Spurs vs. Knicks · MSG · 8:30 p.m. ET · ABC
NYK LEADS 2-1 GAME 4 · MSG · WEDNESDAY Spread: Knicks -1.5  |  Total: 216.5  |  Wemby MVP: +165
Game 1 — SAS
26 pts / 10 reb
3 ast / 3 blk  |  L 95-105
Game 2 — SAS
29 pts / 9 reb
4 blk / 2 stl  |  L 104-105
Game 3 — MSG ✅ WIN
32 pts / 8 reb
6 ast / 3 blk / 2 stl  |  W 115-111
29.0
PPG Series
9.0
RPG Series
3.5
BPG Playoffs
38.5
P+R Line G4
41.5
PRA Line G4

Victor Wembanyama just delivered the best performance of his NBA Finals career — 32 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals in a must-win Game 3. He is the only player the SportsLine model projects to clear 20 points in Game 4 alongside Brunson. The series is now Knicks 2-1 at MSG, and Wemby arrives at Madison Square Garden with momentum, desperation, and the most complete game of his young career in his back pocket. Here is the complete Game 4 FanDuel prop breakdown.

Full Wemby FanDuel Prop Board — Game 4

Prop Line Yes/Over No/Under G3 Result
Points + Rebounds 38.5 -114 -114 40 ✅
PRA 41.5 -120 -110 46 ✅
Points 26.5 -125 -106 32 ✅
Rebounds 11.5 -114 -114 8 ❌
Blocks 3.5 +100 -132 3 blk —
Pts + Assists 30.5 -104 -125 38 ✅
Assists 2.5 -182 +136 6 ✅
3-Pointers Made 1.5 -188 +140 G3: 2 made ✅
Steals 1.5 +178 -245 G3: 2 stl ✅

*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 10, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.

⭐ Top Pick: Points + Rebounds Over 38.5

Wemby — Pts + Rebounds Over 38.5
FanDuel · Game 4 · Even Juice (-114/-114)
-114
G1: 36 P+R ❌ G2: 38 P+R ❌ (just under) G3: 40 P+R ✅ SportsLine projects 40.5 tonight Trend: 36 → 38 → 40

This is the SportsLine Model's top Wembanyama prop for Game 4. The model projects him for 40.5 points + rebounds tonight — clearing the 38.5 line by 2 full points. His P+R totals have gone 36, 38, and 40 across Games 1, 2, and 3 — an ascending trajectory in each successive game, culminating in his best Finals performance in Game 3.

Wembanyama has finished with at least 38 combined points + rebounds in each of his last three matchups against New York, averaging 29.0 PPG and 9.0 RPG this series. At even juice (-114), this is the best-value entry point on the Wemby prop board tonight.

✅ Case For Over SportsLine projects 40.5 P+R. Clear 36→38→40 upward trend. 3 straight 38+ P+R vs NYK. Career-best Finals game in G3. Desperation game — Wemby usage goes up.
❌ Case Against OddsShark backs rebounds Under — Wemby averaging exactly 8.0 boards in last 6 games. If rebounds stay at 8, needs 31+ points to clear. Even juice reflects genuine market uncertainty.
FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Pts+Reb Over 38.5 (-114) — Game 4
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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Pick: Blocks Over 3.5 (+100)

Wemby — Blocks Over 3.5
FanDuel · Game 4 · Even Money +100
+100
G3: 3 blocks (just under) Playoffs avg: 3.5 BPG Nearly 2x any other player's BPG +100 = even money value

The most compelling plus-money play on Wembanyama's board. He is averaging 3.5 blocks per game in the 2026 playoffs — nearly twice the rate of any other player in the postseason. The line sits exactly on his average, and at +100 you are getting even money on his mean outcome. In elimination-adjacent games he has blocked 4+ shots in 4 of his last 6 postseason appearances.

The Knicks will attack the basket aggressively at MSG — every drive to the rim is a block opportunity for the 7-foot-6 Frenchman. Even money on his playoff average in a must-win game where his defensive intensity will be maximized is exceptional value.

✅ Case For Over Playoff avg of 3.5 sits exactly on the line. +100 even money. 4 of last 6 games with 4+ blocks. Knicks attack the paint constantly. Must-win game = maximum defensive intensity.
❌ Case Against G3 produced exactly 3 blocks — just under this line. Knicks may shoot more threes after G3's paint success, reducing rim attempt frequency. Foul trouble risk if Wemby overcommits.
FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Blocks Over 3.5 (+100) — Game 4
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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

💡 Longshot: Steals Over 1.5 (+178)

Wemby — Steals Over 1.5
FanDuel · Game 4 · +178 Longshot
+178
G3: 2 steals ✅ G2: 2 steals ✅ G1: 1 steal ❌ 2-for-3 in Finals so far

At +178, the best-value longshot on Wembanyama's board. He has cleared the 1.5 steals line in 2 of 3 Finals games — recording exactly 2 steals in both Games 2 and 3 back-to-back. Wembanyama's 7-foot-6 wingspan allows him to deflect passes at angles impossible for shorter defenders, making steals a consistent byproduct of his activity level in high-stakes games.

Ideal as a same-game parlay kicker alongside the P+R over or blocks over, adding significant payout boost on a prop he has hit on back-to-back Finals nights. As a standalone, +178 on a 2-for-3 series hit rate offers excellent expected value.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Steals Over 1.5 (+178) — Game 4
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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

❌ The Fade: Rebounds Under 11.5 (-114)

Wemby — Rebounds Under 11.5
FanDuel · Game 4 · OddsShark's Recommended Play
-114
G3: 8 rebounds ❌ (well under) G2: 9 rebounds ❌ Last 6 games avg: exactly 8.0 OddsShark backs Under

OddsShark specifically recommends the Under on Wembanyama's rebounds at -114. He has averaged exactly 8.0 rebounds per game over his last 6 appearances — including just 8 in Game 3 despite his dominant 32-point performance. He has failed to record double-digit boards in 6 of his last 8 games overall, and the 11.5 line sits nearly 4 full rebounds above his recent average.

Karl-Anthony Towns is winning the rebounding battle in this series (11.3 RPG vs Wemby's 9.0), and the Knicks' Wemby-pull scheme continues to suppress his interior opportunities. If you want to bet against one Wemby prop tonight, the rebounds under is the clearest structural edge on the board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Rebounds Under 11.5 (-114) — Game 4
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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

💥 Wemby Same-Game Parlay

Pts+Reb Over 38.5 + Blocks Over 3.5 + Steals Over 1.5

Three Wembanyama props pointing to the same narrative: a fully engaged, desperate Wemby at his defensive best in a must-win Game 4. The P+R Over is backed by the SportsLine model's 40.5 projection. The Blocks Over is even money on his playoff average. The Steals Over hit in 2 of 3 Finals games at +178.

  • 🏀 P+R Over 38.5 (-114) — SportsLine projects 40.5. Clear 36→38→40 trend. Three straight 38+ vs NYK.
  • 🛡️ Blocks Over 3.5 (+100) — Playoff average exactly on the line. Even money. 4 of last 6 games with 4+ blocks.
  • Steals Over 1.5 (+178) — 2 steals in both G2 and G3. Best-value longshot on the board.

*SGP odds approximate — actual combined odds display in FanDuel's parlay builder. Always confirm before wagering.

FanDuel Sportsbook Build Wemby Game 4 Same-Game Parlay on FanDuel
Build SGP →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

FAQ: Wembanyama Game 4 Props

What is the best Wembanyama prop for Game 4?
Points + Rebounds Over 38.5 at -114. The SportsLine model projects 40.5 combined P+R, he has a clear upward trend (36, 38, 40 in Games 1-3), and has cleared 38+ P+R in each of his last three meetings with New York. Even juice on a prop below his recent trend is the clearest value on the board.
Why fade Wembanyama's rebounds prop?
Wembanyama has averaged exactly 8.0 rebounds per game over his last 6 appearances, and has failed to record double-digit boards in 6 of his last 8 games. The 11.5 line is nearly 4 boards above his recent average. OddsShark recommends the Under at -114, noting KAT is winning the rebounding battle and the Knicks' Wemby-pull scheme continues to suppress his interior opportunities.
What is Wembanyama averaging in the 2026 Finals?
Through three games, Wembanyama is averaging 29.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.0 blocks and 2.0 steals per game. His Game 3 performance — 32 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals in a Spurs win — was the best individual game of the series and his best Finals showing yet.
What are Wembanyama's Finals MVP odds?
Wembanyama is +165 for Finals MVP on FanDuel, second behind Jalen Brunson at +105. After his Game 3 masterclass, he is a live MVP contender if the Spurs can win two more games and take this series back to San Antonio.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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