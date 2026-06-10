Victor Wembanyama Props & Best Bets Tonight: NBA Finals Game 4 at MSG on FanDuel (June 10)
Victor Wembanyama just delivered the best performance of his NBA Finals career — 32 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals in a must-win Game 3. He is the only player the SportsLine model projects to clear 20 points in Game 4 alongside Brunson. The series is now Knicks 2-1 at MSG, and Wemby arrives at Madison Square Garden with momentum, desperation, and the most complete game of his young career in his back pocket. Here is the complete Game 4 FanDuel prop breakdown.
Full Wemby FanDuel Prop Board — Game 4
|Prop
|Line
|Yes/Over
|No/Under
|G3 Result
|Points + Rebounds
|38.5
|-114
|-114
|40 ✅
|PRA
|41.5
|-120
|-110
|46 ✅
|Points
|26.5
|-125
|-106
|32 ✅
|Rebounds
|11.5
|-114
|-114
|8 ❌
|Blocks
|3.5
|+100
|-132
|3 blk —
|Pts + Assists
|30.5
|-104
|-125
|38 ✅
|Assists
|2.5
|-182
|+136
|6 ✅
|3-Pointers Made
|1.5
|-188
|+140
|G3: 2 made ✅
|Steals
|1.5
|+178
|-245
|G3: 2 stl ✅
*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 10, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.
⭐ Top Pick: Points + Rebounds Over 38.5
This is the SportsLine Model's top Wembanyama prop for Game 4. The model projects him for 40.5 points + rebounds tonight — clearing the 38.5 line by 2 full points. His P+R totals have gone 36, 38, and 40 across Games 1, 2, and 3 — an ascending trajectory in each successive game, culminating in his best Finals performance in Game 3.
Wembanyama has finished with at least 38 combined points + rebounds in each of his last three matchups against New York, averaging 29.0 PPG and 9.0 RPG this series. At even juice (-114), this is the best-value entry point on the Wemby prop board tonight.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
🎯 Value Pick: Blocks Over 3.5 (+100)
The most compelling plus-money play on Wembanyama's board. He is averaging 3.5 blocks per game in the 2026 playoffs — nearly twice the rate of any other player in the postseason. The line sits exactly on his average, and at +100 you are getting even money on his mean outcome. In elimination-adjacent games he has blocked 4+ shots in 4 of his last 6 postseason appearances.
The Knicks will attack the basket aggressively at MSG — every drive to the rim is a block opportunity for the 7-foot-6 Frenchman. Even money on his playoff average in a must-win game where his defensive intensity will be maximized is exceptional value.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
💡 Longshot: Steals Over 1.5 (+178)
At +178, the best-value longshot on Wembanyama's board. He has cleared the 1.5 steals line in 2 of 3 Finals games — recording exactly 2 steals in both Games 2 and 3 back-to-back. Wembanyama's 7-foot-6 wingspan allows him to deflect passes at angles impossible for shorter defenders, making steals a consistent byproduct of his activity level in high-stakes games.
Ideal as a same-game parlay kicker alongside the P+R over or blocks over, adding significant payout boost on a prop he has hit on back-to-back Finals nights. As a standalone, +178 on a 2-for-3 series hit rate offers excellent expected value.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
❌ The Fade: Rebounds Under 11.5 (-114)
OddsShark specifically recommends the Under on Wembanyama's rebounds at -114. He has averaged exactly 8.0 rebounds per game over his last 6 appearances — including just 8 in Game 3 despite his dominant 32-point performance. He has failed to record double-digit boards in 6 of his last 8 games overall, and the 11.5 line sits nearly 4 full rebounds above his recent average.
Karl-Anthony Towns is winning the rebounding battle in this series (11.3 RPG vs Wemby's 9.0), and the Knicks' Wemby-pull scheme continues to suppress his interior opportunities. If you want to bet against one Wemby prop tonight, the rebounds under is the clearest structural edge on the board.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
💥 Wemby Same-Game Parlay
Three Wembanyama props pointing to the same narrative: a fully engaged, desperate Wemby at his defensive best in a must-win Game 4. The P+R Over is backed by the SportsLine model's 40.5 projection. The Blocks Over is even money on his playoff average. The Steals Over hit in 2 of 3 Finals games at +178.
- 🏀 P+R Over 38.5 (-114) — SportsLine projects 40.5. Clear 36→38→40 trend. Three straight 38+ vs NYK.
- 🛡️ Blocks Over 3.5 (+100) — Playoff average exactly on the line. Even money. 4 of last 6 games with 4+ blocks.
- ✋ Steals Over 1.5 (+178) — 2 steals in both G2 and G3. Best-value longshot on the board.
*SGP odds approximate — actual combined odds display in FanDuel's parlay builder. Always confirm before wagering.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
FAQ: Wembanyama Game 4 Props
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.