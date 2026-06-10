Victor Wembanyama Props & Best Bets Tonight: NBA Finals Game 4 at MSG on FanDuel (June 10)

Wemby — Pts + Rebounds Over 38.5 FanDuel · Game 4 · Even Juice (-114/-114) -114

G1: 36 P+R ❌ G2: 38 P+R ❌ (just under) G3: 40 P+R ✅ SportsLine projects 40.5 tonight Trend: 36 → 38 → 40

This is the SportsLine Model's top Wembanyama prop for Game 4. The model projects him for 40.5 points + rebounds tonight — clearing the 38.5 line by 2 full points. His P+R totals have gone 36, 38, and 40 across Games 1, 2, and 3 — an ascending trajectory in each successive game, culminating in his best Finals performance in Game 3.

Wembanyama has finished with at least 38 combined points + rebounds in each of his last three matchups against New York, averaging 29.0 PPG and 9.0 RPG this series. At even juice (-114), this is the best-value entry point on the Wemby prop board tonight.