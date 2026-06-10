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Ultimate NY Knicks Game 4 Betting Guide: Best Props & Best Bets at MSG on FanDuel Tonight

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Ultimate NY Knicks Game 4 Betting Guide: Best Props & Best Bets at MSG on FanDuel Tonight
Ultimate NY Knicks Game 4 Betting Guide: Best Props & Best Bets at MSG on FanDuel (June 11)
MSG
●  GAME 4 TONIGHT — 8:30 PM ET — MADISON SQUARE GARDEN
NBA Finals 2026 · NY Knicks Ultimate Betting Guide · FanDuel Sportsbook

The Ultimate NY Knicks Game 4 Betting Guide: Best Props at MSG

Wednesday, June 11, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Knicks lead 2-1 · MSG · 8:30 p.m. ET · ABC
NYK LEADS SERIES 2-1 GAME 4  ·  MSG  ·  WEDNESDAY Spread: Knicks -1.5 | Total: 216.5 | Championship: Knicks -184
Game 1 — SAS  ✅ W
NYK 105 – SAS 95
Brunson 30  |  KAT 18/12  |  Hart 15 reb
Game 2 — SAS  ✅ W
NYK 105 – SAS 104
Brunson FT w/ 9.5s  |  KAT 21/13  |  Bridges 20
Game 3 — MSG  ❌ L
SAS 115 – NYK 111
Brunson 32  |  OG 28  |  KAT 11/8 (off night)
29.0
Brunson PPG
18.6
OG PPG Series
11.3
KAT RPG Series
57%
NYK Win G4
40%
Team 3P% Playoffs

The Spurs stole Game 3 at MSG, snapping the Knicks' 13-game winning streak on the back of Wembanyama's 32-point masterclass. But New York still leads 2-1, still wins Game 4 in 57% of SportsLine simulations, and still has the series in their hands. The key narrative tonight: KAT's off night (11 points) demands a correction, OG Anunoby was arguably the Knicks' best player with 28 points and is being underpriced at +100, and Brunson's assists line is a CBS Sports top-3 pick. Here is your complete Game 4 prop guide.

📋 Full Knicks Prop Board — Game 4 on FanDuel

Player Prop Line Over Under Series Avg G3
Jalen Brunson Points 27.5 -114 -114 29.0 32 ✅
Jalen Brunson Assists 5.5 +112 -148 6.8 APG season 5 ✅
Karl-Anthony Towns Points 17.5 -110 -120 16.7 (G1: 18 / G2: 21) 11 ❌
Karl-Anthony Towns Rebounds 11.5 -118 -112 11.3 (G1: 12 / G2: 13) 8 ❌
OG Anunoby Points 16.5 +100 -132 18.6 series avg 28 ✅
Mikal Bridges Points 11.5 -120 -110 G1: 9 / G2: 20 / G3: 2 2 ❌
Josh Hart Points 10.5 +102 -136 12.0 PPG season — (at line)

*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 10, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.

⭐ Top Pick: OG Anunoby Points Over 16.5

OG Anunoby — Points Over 16.5
FanDuel · Game 4 · Even Money (+100/-132)
+100
G3: 28 pts ✅ — team-best G2: 17 pts ✅ Series avg: 18.6 PPG 48% from 3 in playoffs CBS Sports: top G4 prop pick

OG Anunoby was the Knicks' best player in Game 3 — 28 points on 9-of-13 shooting, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks. He has been, per CBS Sports, "arguably the most consistent player for the Knicks this postseason," averaging 18.1 points over his last seven appearances, shooting 48% from three. Yet FanDuel has him at +100 — even money on a 16.5 line — for a player whose series average is 18.6 PPG.

The structural edge is clear: the Spurs have no size matchup for Anunoby. He has attacked Wembanyama directly with multiple dunks in this series, and SI.com names him as one of their top Game 4 prop targets specifically because "the Spurs don't have anyone that really matches up well with him size wise." At +100 on his average output, this is the single best-value bet on the Knicks board tonight.

✅ Case For Over Series avg 18.6 PPG well above 16.5. 28 points in G3. Spurs have no size matchup. 48% 3P% creates constant threat. Even money is a gift on his mean output. CBS Sports top pick.
❌ Case Against If KAT has the correction game and absorbs offensive focus, OG shot volume drops. Low-scoring games (Under 54% this series) limit everyone. Spurs may scheme to slow him after G3's 28.
FanDuel Sportsbook Bet OG Anunoby Points Over 16.5 (+100) — Game 4
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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Play: Brunson Assists Over 5.5

Brunson — Assists Over 5.5
FanDuel · Game 4 · +112 Value
+112
G3: 5 assists ✅ Season avg: 6.8 APG SportsLine: projects 6.5 assists tonight 5+ AST in 9 of last 10 vs SAS

CBS Sports names this as one of the three top Game 4 props, citing the SportsLine model's projection of 6.5 assists tonight — eclipsing the posted 5.5 line by a full assist. Brunson has recorded five or more assists in 9 of his last 10 games against San Antonio and is averaging 6.8 APG for the season. His role as facilitator is critical tonight — with KAT needing to reassert himself in the post, Brunson's assist total naturally rises when the Knicks run their correct offensive scheme.

The +112 price makes this the clearest example of plus money on a player's average output against this specific opponent. Even at his Game 3 pace (5 assists), he hit the over. The model projects him higher. CBS Sports top-3 prop mispriced at plus money.

✅ Case For Over SportsLine projects 6.5 assists. Season avg 6.8 above line. 9-of-10 games vs SAS with 5+. +112 is plus money on average output. CBS Sports top-3 Game 4 prop. Knicks need to orchestrate better tonight.
❌ Case Against Brunson took 25 shots in G3 — high usage mode reduces assist ceiling. If he hunts his own shot again tonight, assists suffer. Castle is elite defensively and disrupts dribble-hand-off sets.
FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson Assists Over 5.5 (+112) — Game 4
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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

💡 Correction Game: KAT Points Over 17.5

Karl-Anthony Towns — Points Over 17.5
FanDuel · Game 4 · -110
-110
G3: 11 pts ❌ — off night G1: 18 pts ✅  |  G2: 21 pts ✅ Season avg: 20.1 PPG / 50.1% FG Wemby-pull scheme creates open post looks

KAT's 11-point Game 3 was a clear aberration — he was 2-for-2 on clearing this line in Games 1 (18 pts) and 2 (21 pts). His season average of 20.1 PPG and 50.1% field goal percentage sit well above this 17.5 line, and Yahoo Sports specifically highlights the central Game 4 storyline: "Can the Knicks get Karl-Anthony Towns back on track?"

The Knicks' Wemby-pull scheme — dragging Wembanyama to the perimeter with KAT pop-outs — creates the interior space KAT needs. When this scheme works, KAT scores 18-21 effortlessly. The Knicks desperately need him to produce tonight to avoid going to San Antonio needing two wins. At -110, nearly even money on a correction the entire basketball world is expecting.

✅ Case For Over G1: 18 / G2: 21 — 2-for-2 before G3 outlier. Season avg 20.1 PPG. Knicks need him to produce. Wemby-pull scheme creates open post looks. Game 4 desperation brings his best.
❌ Case Against Spurs may have found a G3 adjustment for KAT. If Wemby doesn't bite on perimeter bait, the scheme breaks. Low-scoring game (Under 54%) means fewer possessions. -110 is carry on a regression play.
FanDuel Sportsbook Bet KAT Points Over 17.5 (-110) — Game 4
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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🔥 Bounce-Back Spot: Bridges Points Over 11.5

Mikal Bridges — Points Over 11.5
FanDuel · Game 4 · -120
-120
G3: 2 pts ❌ — worst game of series G2: 20 pts ✅ G1: 9 pts ❌ Season avg: 14.4 PPG CBS model: projects 15 pts tonight

CBS Sports notes Bridges has been a strict every-other-game performer in this series: 9 points in Game 1, 20 in Game 2, 2 in Game 3. If the pattern holds, Game 4 is his breakout. The CBS SportsLine model specifically projects Bridges for 15 points tonight — above this 11.5 line — and his season average of 14.4 PPG is comfortably over.

He himself acknowledged the problem in Game 3, saying there was "too much ball-watching, standing around" — a correctable tactical issue. The -120 juice reflects the market's expectation of a bounce-back, and with the CBS model's explicit 15-point projection, this is a confident play even at that price.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Mikal Bridges Points Over 11.5 (-120) — Game 4
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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

✅ Best Bets Summary + Same-Game Parlay

⭐ Top Pick
OG Anunoby Points Over 16.5 — +100

Even money on the Knicks' most consistent playoff performer. Series average 18.6 PPG. Spurs have no size matchup. 48% from three. CBS Sports confirms him as a top Game 4 prop target. Even money on his average output is the best value on the board.

Bet OG Over 16.5 (+100) on FanDuel Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Play
Brunson Assists Over 5.5 — +112

CBS Sports' top Knicks prop. SportsLine model projects 6.5 assists. Season average of 6.8 APG above this line. 5+ assists in 9 of last 10 games vs San Antonio. Plus money on his mean output against this specific opponent.

Bet Brunson Assists Over 5.5 (+112) on FanDuel Bet Now →

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

💥 Same-Game Parlay — FanDuel
OG Over 16.5  +  Brunson Assists Over 5.5  +  KAT Over 17.5

All three legs share one thesis: the Knicks' full offense fires tonight after Game 3's uneven contribution. OG and KAT both had below-average nights while Brunson carried the load alone — tonight the offense distributes correctly. Positively correlated: when the Knicks' system fires, all three hit simultaneously.

  • 🏀 OG Anunoby Points Over 16.5 (+100) — Series avg 18.6. Even money. Spurs have no matchup. CBS Sports top pick.
  • 🏀 Brunson Assists Over 5.5 (+112) — SportsLine projects 6.5. 9-of-10 vs SAS with 5+. Plus money on average.
  • 🏀 KAT Points Over 17.5 (-110) — G1: 18, G2: 21. Season avg 20.1. Correction after G3's 11-pt outlier.

*SGP odds approximate — confirm final combined odds in FanDuel's parlay builder before wagering.

FanDuel Sportsbook Build Knicks Game 4 Same-Game Parlay on FanDuel
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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

FAQ: NY Knicks Game 4 Betting Guide

What is the best Knicks prop for Game 4 on FanDuel?
OG Anunoby Points Over 16.5 at +100. Even money on a player whose series average is 18.6 PPG, who scored 28 points in Game 3, and who the Spurs have no size matchup for. CBS Sports confirms him as a top Game 4 prop target. Even money on his average output is the clearest value on the board.
Why is Brunson assists (+112) a strong pick?
CBS Sports names the Brunson assists over as one of the three top Game 4 props, with the SportsLine model projecting 6.5 assists tonight — above the posted 5.5 line. Brunson has recorded five or more assists in 9 of his last 10 games against San Antonio, and his season average of 6.8 APG is above this line. At +112, this is plus money on his mean output against this specific opponent.
What happened in Knicks vs Spurs Game 3?
The Spurs won 115-111 at Madison Square Garden, snapping the Knicks' 13-game playoff winning streak. Wembanyama scored 32 with 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks. Brunson scored 32 and OG Anunoby had 28 points on 9-of-13 shooting for New York. KAT had an off night with just 11 points and 8 rebounds. The Spurs outscored the Knicks by 11 in the second half after New York led by seven at halftime.
What are the Knicks' Game 4 odds on FanDuel?
The Knicks are -1.5 point favorites and the total is 216.5, with the Under favored at 54% per the SportsLine model. The Knicks win the championship at -184, and the SportsLine model has New York winning Game 4 in 57% of simulations. The road team has won all three games in this series so far.
What time is Knicks vs Spurs Game 4?
Game 4 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City, broadcast on ABC. The Knicks lead the series 2-1. A win tonight puts them one game from the franchise's first championship since 1973.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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