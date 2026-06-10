Ultimate NY Knicks Game 4 Betting Guide: Best Props & Best Bets at MSG on FanDuel Tonight
The Spurs stole Game 3 at MSG, snapping the Knicks' 13-game winning streak on the back of Wembanyama's 32-point masterclass. But New York still leads 2-1, still wins Game 4 in 57% of SportsLine simulations, and still has the series in their hands. The key narrative tonight: KAT's off night (11 points) demands a correction, OG Anunoby was arguably the Knicks' best player with 28 points and is being underpriced at +100, and Brunson's assists line is a CBS Sports top-3 pick. Here is your complete Game 4 prop guide.
📋 Full Knicks Prop Board — Game 4 on FanDuel
|Player
|Prop
|Line
|Over
|Under
|Series Avg
|G3
|Jalen Brunson
|Points
|27.5
|-114
|-114
|29.0
|32 ✅
|Jalen Brunson
|Assists
|5.5
|+112
|-148
|6.8 APG season
|5 ✅
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Points
|17.5
|-110
|-120
|16.7 (G1: 18 / G2: 21)
|11 ❌
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Rebounds
|11.5
|-118
|-112
|11.3 (G1: 12 / G2: 13)
|8 ❌
|OG Anunoby
|Points
|16.5
|+100
|-132
|18.6 series avg
|28 ✅
|Mikal Bridges
|Points
|11.5
|-120
|-110
|G1: 9 / G2: 20 / G3: 2
|2 ❌
|Josh Hart
|Points
|10.5
|+102
|-136
|12.0 PPG season
|— (at line)
*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 10, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.
⭐ Top Pick: OG Anunoby Points Over 16.5
OG Anunoby was the Knicks' best player in Game 3 — 28 points on 9-of-13 shooting, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks. He has been, per CBS Sports, "arguably the most consistent player for the Knicks this postseason," averaging 18.1 points over his last seven appearances, shooting 48% from three. Yet FanDuel has him at +100 — even money on a 16.5 line — for a player whose series average is 18.6 PPG.
The structural edge is clear: the Spurs have no size matchup for Anunoby. He has attacked Wembanyama directly with multiple dunks in this series, and SI.com names him as one of their top Game 4 prop targets specifically because "the Spurs don't have anyone that really matches up well with him size wise." At +100 on his average output, this is the single best-value bet on the Knicks board tonight.
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🎯 Value Play: Brunson Assists Over 5.5
CBS Sports names this as one of the three top Game 4 props, citing the SportsLine model's projection of 6.5 assists tonight — eclipsing the posted 5.5 line by a full assist. Brunson has recorded five or more assists in 9 of his last 10 games against San Antonio and is averaging 6.8 APG for the season. His role as facilitator is critical tonight — with KAT needing to reassert himself in the post, Brunson's assist total naturally rises when the Knicks run their correct offensive scheme.
The +112 price makes this the clearest example of plus money on a player's average output against this specific opponent. Even at his Game 3 pace (5 assists), he hit the over. The model projects him higher. CBS Sports top-3 prop mispriced at plus money.
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💡 Correction Game: KAT Points Over 17.5
KAT's 11-point Game 3 was a clear aberration — he was 2-for-2 on clearing this line in Games 1 (18 pts) and 2 (21 pts). His season average of 20.1 PPG and 50.1% field goal percentage sit well above this 17.5 line, and Yahoo Sports specifically highlights the central Game 4 storyline: "Can the Knicks get Karl-Anthony Towns back on track?"
The Knicks' Wemby-pull scheme — dragging Wembanyama to the perimeter with KAT pop-outs — creates the interior space KAT needs. When this scheme works, KAT scores 18-21 effortlessly. The Knicks desperately need him to produce tonight to avoid going to San Antonio needing two wins. At -110, nearly even money on a correction the entire basketball world is expecting.
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🔥 Bounce-Back Spot: Bridges Points Over 11.5
CBS Sports notes Bridges has been a strict every-other-game performer in this series: 9 points in Game 1, 20 in Game 2, 2 in Game 3. If the pattern holds, Game 4 is his breakout. The CBS SportsLine model specifically projects Bridges for 15 points tonight — above this 11.5 line — and his season average of 14.4 PPG is comfortably over.
He himself acknowledged the problem in Game 3, saying there was "too much ball-watching, standing around" — a correctable tactical issue. The -120 juice reflects the market's expectation of a bounce-back, and with the CBS model's explicit 15-point projection, this is a confident play even at that price.
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✅ Best Bets Summary + Same-Game Parlay
Even money on the Knicks' most consistent playoff performer. Series average 18.6 PPG. Spurs have no size matchup. 48% from three. CBS Sports confirms him as a top Game 4 prop target. Even money on his average output is the best value on the board.Bet OG Over 16.5 (+100) on FanDuel Bet Now →
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CBS Sports' top Knicks prop. SportsLine model projects 6.5 assists. Season average of 6.8 APG above this line. 5+ assists in 9 of last 10 games vs San Antonio. Plus money on his mean output against this specific opponent.Bet Brunson Assists Over 5.5 (+112) on FanDuel Bet Now →
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All three legs share one thesis: the Knicks' full offense fires tonight after Game 3's uneven contribution. OG and KAT both had below-average nights while Brunson carried the load alone — tonight the offense distributes correctly. Positively correlated: when the Knicks' system fires, all three hit simultaneously.
- 🏀 OG Anunoby Points Over 16.5 (+100) — Series avg 18.6. Even money. Spurs have no matchup. CBS Sports top pick.
- 🏀 Brunson Assists Over 5.5 (+112) — SportsLine projects 6.5. 9-of-10 vs SAS with 5+. Plus money on average.
- 🏀 KAT Points Over 17.5 (-110) — G1: 18, G2: 21. Season avg 20.1. Correction after G3's 11-pt outlier.
*SGP odds approximate — confirm final combined odds in FanDuel's parlay builder before wagering.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly
FAQ: NY Knicks Game 4 Betting Guide
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.