Ultimate NY Knicks Game 4 Betting Guide: Best Props & Best Bets at MSG on FanDuel Tonight

OG Anunoby — Points Over 16.5 FanDuel · Game 4 · Even Money (+100/-132) +100

G3: 28 pts ✅ — team-best G2: 17 pts ✅ Series avg: 18.6 PPG 48% from 3 in playoffs CBS Sports: top G4 prop pick

OG Anunoby was the Knicks' best player in Game 3 — 28 points on 9-of-13 shooting, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks. He has been, per CBS Sports, "arguably the most consistent player for the Knicks this postseason," averaging 18.1 points over his last seven appearances, shooting 48% from three. Yet FanDuel has him at +100 — even money on a 16.5 line — for a player whose series average is 18.6 PPG.

The structural edge is clear: the Spurs have no size matchup for Anunoby. He has attacked Wembanyama directly with multiple dunks in this series, and SI.com names him as one of their top Game 4 prop targets specifically because "the Spurs don't have anyone that really matches up well with him size wise." At +100 on his average output, this is the single best-value bet on the Knicks board tonight.