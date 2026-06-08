MLB Props Today: Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner Among the Best Prop Bets

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Trea Turner to Record a Run

Spencer Arrighetti Over 16.5 Outs Recorded

Fernando Tatis Jr. 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Phillies vs. Blue Jays, 7:08 p.m. ET

To Record A Run To Record A Run Trea Turner -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Philadelphia Phillies are taking on Toronto Blue Jays southpaw Patrick Corbin

Despite a 3.98 ERA, Corbin's ERA estimators are ugly, including a 5.28 expected ERA

Phillies are +102 to go over 4.5 runs

Turner should be slotted second and has scored five runs across his past six games

Turner has a 40.9% fly-ball rate against lefties and ended 2025 with a .362 wOBA in the split

In a good matchup and on a night when Philly's offense could pop, Turner to score a run is a quality player prop

Astros vs. Angels, 9:39 p.m. ET

Spencer Arrighetti Outs Recorded Spencer Arrighetti Over 16.5 Jun 9 1:39am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Arrighetti has been getting outstanding results, posting a 1.94 ERA for the Houston Astros

While Arrighetti's underlying metrics aren't as strong (4.18 FIP), he's got a friendly matchup against the Los Angeles Angels

The Halos are 18th in wOBA with the highest K rate in baseball (24.9%)

Arrighetti has gone at least 5.2 innings in three of his past five starts, with Houston letting him get up to 102 pitches once in that time

He's tossed at least 93 pitches in six of his nine outings

Reds vs. Padres, 9:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Fernando Tatis Jr. -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Much was made about Tatis' HR drought, but his underlying metrics have been better than his results all season

Tatis' expected wOBA of .349 is miles better than his .304 actual wOBA

He's hot right now with a .370 expected wOBA so far in June, totaling 13 combined H/R/RBI in six June games

Lefty Andrew Abbott is starting for the Cincinnati Reds, and he's got a 5.14 SIERA and 8.9% swinging-strike rate this year

Tatis is hammering southpaws this year to the tune of a .393 wOBA

The Reds' sit dead last in bullpen xFIP (4.99)

The H/R/RBI market gives Tatis a few paths to cash, and this is my favorite prop bet today

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.