MLB Home Run Picks: This +610 Home Run Prop Stands Out Today

Today's Top Home Run Picks at a Glance

Gunnar Henderson (+440)

Alec Bohm (+610)

Jackson Chourio to Hit a Home Run (+285)

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which home run props stand out for today's MLB action? Also, you can check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best Home Run Bets: HR Props and Picks for Today

Mariners at Orioles, 6:36 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Gunnar Henderson +440 View more odds in Sportsbook

Henderson has 13 tanks already after finishing 2025 with only 17

Taking on right-hander Emerson Hancock, and this is Henderson's preferred split as he owns a 39.9% hard-hit rate versus RHPs (26.2% hard-hit rate against LHPs)

Eight of Henderson's 13 bombs have come at home

Hancock has a 4.62 xFIP on the road and a 2.46 xFIP at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park

Hancock has allowed 1.36 homers per nine to left-handed hitters and 1.47 HRs/9 on the road

Phillies at Blue Jays, 7:08 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Alec Bohm +680 View more odds in Sportsbook

After a brutally slow start to the season, Bohm is heating up, producing a .356 wOBA in May and a .408 wOBA so far in June

Bohm has two jacks and a .421 wOBA over his last 32 plate appearances

Bohm will see lefty Patrick Corbin, and Bohm has racked up a 52.4% fly-ball rate against LHPs in 2026

Corbin has a 3.98 ERA, but his expected ERA is 5.28

Corbin is striking out just 14.2% of right-handed hitters while giving up 1.31 dingers per nine in the split

Brewers at A's, 10:06 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Jackson Chourio +285 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chourio has been raking lately, amassing two homers and a .500 wOBA over his past 31 plate appearances

He will be up against lefty Jeffrey Springs , the owner of a 4.98 FIP, and the matchup is in homer-happy Sacramento

, the owner of a 4.98 FIP, and the matchup is in homer-happy Sacramento Springs has allowed 1.73 homers per nine at Sutter Health Park this season in addition to surrendering 1.81 HRs/9 to righties overall

Chourio is mauling southpaws to the tune of a .396 wOBA and 42.1% hard-hit rate

A's bullpen has the sixth-worst reliever xFIP

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +210 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +210 line means a $100 bet returns $210 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +210 returns $21 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 32% for +210 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.