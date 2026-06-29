MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Monday, June 29, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Ryan O'Hearn 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI

Parker Messick Under 17.5 Outs Recorded

Gage Jump Over 4.5 Strikeouts

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Pirates vs. Phillies, 6:41 p.m. ET

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Ryan O'Hearn does his best work against right-handers, and today he'll see a righty who is really struggling with lefty bats.

Said RHP is Aaron Nola, who has allowed a .391 wOBA and 2.28 homers per nine to left-handed hitters this season.

That makes him a stellar matchup for O'Hearn, who is hammering righties this year to the tune of a .378 wOBA. He's hit 13 dingers, 10 of which have come against RHPs.

O'Hearn typically hits fifth in the Pittsburgh Pirates' lineup, which puts him in a good spot for RBI chances, and while O'Hearn could get pinch-hit for if he sees a lefty later in the game, I think that's more than baked into these odds.

Rangers vs. Guardians, 7:11 p.m. ET

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The Cleveland Guardians have been excellent at developing arms in recent seasons, and it looks like they've done it again with lefty Parker Messick.

Messick is rolling this season, pitching to a 3.48 SIERA and 27.2% K rate. He's got a whopping 19 strikeouts across his past two starts. Despite all that, I like the under on Messick's outs recorded prop.

Messick's leash hasn't been super long, which is to be expected given he's a rookie. As a result, he's gone under 17.5 outs in seven of his last nine outings despite getting good results.

It's also not a super easy matchup as the Texas Rangers sit 11th in wOBA over the last 30 days.

Dodgers vs. A's, 9:41 p.m. ET

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Let's get this out of the way -- this is a really tough spot for rookie Gage Jump. Not only is he facing a loaded Los Angeles Dodgers offense, he's doing it at homer-happy Sutter Health Park.

But there are reasons to back Jump to get at least five punchouts.

The biggest reason is that Jump has been darn good so far in a small MLB sample, sporting a 3.63 SIERA and 25.7% strikeout rate over his first 35.1 MLB innings. Despite being a lefty, he's been especially lights out versus right-handed hitters, limiting them to a .213 wOBA, which gives me confidence he can stay in the game long enough tonight to amass five-plus Ks -- as does the fact he's gotten up to 97 and 107 pitches in his last two starts.

With at least five strikeouts in five of his six starts this season, Jump has the stuff and workload to overcome a difficult matchup.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.