World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Monday, June 29, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Gabriel Magalhaes Anytime Scorer Including Extra Time (+1100)

Germany Total Corners Including Extra Time 6.5 (-112)

Germany Total Corners Including Extra Time 8.5 (+225)

Ismael Saibari Anytime Goalscorer Including Extra

Both Teams To Score (-128)

Morocco/Netherlands in Half-time/Full-time (+3300)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup rolls on today.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's match?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

Brazil vs Japan Prediction: 1-1 Draw

Brazil topped Group C but were far from convincing, and it's hard to know how much to read into routine wins over Haiti and Scotland.

Japan finished second in a tougher group but looked happy to do so, with Hajime Moriyasu rotating his entire right flank against Sweden, likely with Vinicius Jr in mind.

I give Japan every chance of an upset, but the standout pick is GABRIEL MAGALHÃES ANYTIME SCORER INCLUDING EXTRA TIME.

Gabriel is a major aerial threat and was as short as +500 to score for Arsenal this season. Japan have looked vulnerable from set-pieces, conceding 0.45 xG from them against the Netherlands, including a Virgil van Dijk goal, and allowing Sweden five dead-ball shots worth 0.44 xG.

That's an area Brazil should exploit, and double-figure odds for one of the world's best set-piece defenders is simply too big.

Germany vs Paraguay Prediction: 2-0 Germany

This should be attack versus defense. Germany will dominate possession, while Paraguay sit deep and look to counter.

That points towards corners. Germany are 4/11 to win and should keep pushing throughout, especially after their poor defeat to Ecuador.

We'll back GERMANY OVER 6.5 CORNERS, with a smaller play on OVER 8.5 CORNERS INCLUDING EXTRA TIME.

Paraguay conceded 12 corners against Türkiye and allowed 11 and nine against Brazil and Argentina, respectively, in qualifying. Germany won eight corners against both Curaçao and Côte d'Ivoire, and also posted 10, 9 and 10 in warm-up games.

If Paraguay frustrate Germany for long spells, the corner count should climb.

Netherlands vs Morocco Prediction: 2-1 Netherlands

This looks one of the tightest last-32 ties. There's little between the sides, though the Dutch may have the edge thanks to their greater squad depth.

Morocco have impressed going forward, and ISMAEL SAIBARI TO SCORE ANYTIME INCLUDING EXTRA TIME appeals.

The soon-to-be Bayern Munich man has scored in all three group games, averaging 3.7 shots and 0.65 xG per 90. His movement as a striker makes him a constant threat, and the Netherlands have conceded in all three World Cup matches.

BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE also stands out. Both sides carry real attacking quality but neither has looked convincing defensively.

For a bigger price, MOROCCO/NETHERLANDS HT/FT +3300 is worth a small play. Morocco have started games brilliantly but faded badly after the break, while the Dutch have the bench to swing games late.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place at 8 p.m. ET on July 1.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +340 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +410 and Spain at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.