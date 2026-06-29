World Cup Predictions Today: Netherlands vs. Morocco Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 29)

Netherlands vs. Morocco Picks in Summary

Both Teams to Score -- Yes (-128)

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup continues today as Netherlands matches up with Morocco at 9 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Morocco vs. Netherlands World Cup Prediction Today

All three Round-of-32 matches today are quality matchups, but this one is the headliner. Both Netherlands and Morocco will rightfully believe they can make a deep run, but one of them is going home tonight.

Backing both teams to find the back of the net is my favorite way to bet this match.

Netherlands have been super entertaining to watch if you are a neutral, scoring 10 times and conceding four goals. They allowed a goal in all three group matches, including one to Tunisia.

Netherlands can be the main driver of helping this bet hit. However, Morocco can aid us, too.

Morocco made a run to the semis last World Cup based mostly on a stout defense. That defense has looked more vulnerable this time around, permitting two goals to Haiti last time out, and their attack has been good, netting six goals through three games.

Knockout matches often turn into conservative affairs, which we saw in yesterday's Canada-South Africa clash. But I think this match can be an exception, and I like these odds on both teams to score.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have completed their group stage matches, winning Group D. Their Round of 32 match against Bosnia takes place at 8 p.m. ET on July 1.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +340 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +410 and Spain at +600.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.