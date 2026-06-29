Brazil vs Japan Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions Today World Cup Round of 32

Brazil vs Japan: Confirmed Lineups & Formations | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
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✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · OFFICIAL XIs
Monday June 29 2026 · 1:00 PM ET · NRG Stadium Houston TX · FOX
Brazil vs Japan: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Official XIs confirmed by CBF & Japan FA · Player roles · Key match-ups · Subs bench
🇧🇷 BRA 4-3-3: Alisson · Danilo · Marquinhos · Gabriel · D.Santos · Casemiro · Guimarães · Paquetá · Rayan · Cunha · Vinicius Jr.
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
✅ OFFICIAL: BRA 4-3-3 · JPN 4-2-3-1 · RAYAN STARTS RW (NOT MARTINELLI) · NEYMAR BENCH · KUBO OUT · TOMIYASU STARTS RB FOR JAPAN · CASEMIRO / DANILO ON YELLOW CARD WARNING · SUBS: NEYMAR · ENDRICK · MARTINELLI · LUIZ HENRIQUE · RODRYGO
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · ESPN M2
🇧🇷 Brazil vs Japan 🇯🇵 · Mon Jun 29 · 1:00 PM ET · NRG Stadium Houston TX · FOX
Brazil -135 ML · -300 To Advance · O2.5 +106 · Indoor 72°F roof closed · Winner vs NED/MAR in R16 M89 Jul 4
BRA -300 Advance
JPN +230 Advance
✅
Lineups Confirmed · Official Sources
Brazil XI confirmed by CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol) official Twitter/X · Japan XI confirmed by World Soccer Talk live blog sourcing Japan FA · Both lineups officially released on match day June 29 2026
🇧🇷 Brazil — Confirmed Starting XI
🇧🇷 BRAZIL · 4-3-3 · ANCELOTTI
19
Rayan
RW
23
Cunha
ST
7
Vinícius Jr
LW ⭐
5
Casemiro
CDM ⚠️YC
14
Guimarães
CM · 3 ast
10
Paquetá
CM/AM
2
Danilo
RB ⚠️YC
13
Marquinhos
CB (c)
4
Gabriel
CB
6
D. Santos
LB
1
Alisson
GK
Bench
Ederson (GK) · Neymar Jr. · Endrick · Gabriel Martinelli · Luiz Henrique · Rodrygo · Fabinho · Igor Thiago
🇧🇷 Brazil Starting XI — Roles & Notes
1
Alisson Becker GK
Conceded just once in group stage (Morocco MD1) · Assured distribution · Real Madrid keeper
2
Danilo RB
⚠️ One yellow card — one more = suspended for R16 · Will face Doan/Nakamura wide
13
Marquinhos CB · Captain
Brazil skipper · PSG centre-back · Commanding presence · Leads the defensive line
4
Gabriel Magalhães CB
Arsenal centre-back · Partners Marquinhos · Comfortable with the ball · Will face Ueda
6
Douglas Santos LB
Left back · Supports Vinicius Jr. on the left · Will overlap when Japan sit deep
5
Casemiro CDM
⚠️ One yellow card — one more = suspended for R16 · Manchester United anchor · Wins 2nd balls
14
Bruno Guimarães CM
3 assists this tournament · Newcastle engine · Dynamic carrier · Brazil's most creative midfielder
10
Lucas Paquetá CM/AM
West Ham attacking midfielder · Links midfield to attack · Delivery and shot from range
⭐
Rayan Vitor RW · 19 years old
Key update: Starts RW — NOT Martinelli. The 19-year-old keeps his spot. Same XI as Scotland game — first unchanged Ancelotti lineup in over 800 days.
Tournament's leading scorer · Scored in all 3 group games · Faces Tomiyasu at RB · FD anytime +165 · FGS +500
⚡ Key Lineup News — Brazil
Rayan starts, not Martinelli: Ancelotti is likely to field the same lineup for two games straight for the first time in over 800 days. Rayan Vitor keeps the right-wing spot confirmed by official CBF release.
Neymar on the bench: Despite being one of soccer's most iconic figures, Santos star Neymar has not been named in the Seleção's starting XI. The rationale is a strict matter of match fitness management — the 34-year-old is undergoing a highly calculated conditioning program after recovering from a grade two calf muscle injury suffered in mid-May.
Yellow card watch: Casemiro, Danilo and Fabinho are all one yellow card from suspension for the R16.
Raphinha confirmed absent: The Barcelona winger misses out due to a thigh injury.
🇯🇵 Japan — Confirmed Starting XI
🇯🇵 JAPAN · 4-2-3-1 · MORIYASU
18
Ueda
ST ⭐ 2 goals
9
Doan
LAM
8
Kamada
CAM ⭐ 2g
14
Nakamura
RAM
11
Maeda
LW
16
Sano
DM
7
J. Ito
RAM/MF
19
Tomiyasu
RB
22
Taniguchi
CB
5
H. Ito
CB
24
J. Ito
LB
1
Z. Suzuki
GK
Bench
Hayakawa (GK) · Nagatomo · Watanabe · Seko · Ao Tanaka · Endo · Ogawa · Osako · Itakura
🇯🇵 Japan Starting XI — Roles & Notes
1
Zion Suzuki GK
Consistent in goal throughout the group stage · Will face sustained pressure from Vinicius and Cunha
19
Takehiro Tomiyasu RB
Key match-up: Arsenal full-back facing Vinícius Júnior. Primarily a CB used at RB here. Vinicius will target this channel from the first whistle
22
Shogo Taniguchi CB
Experienced centre-back · Partners Hiroki Ito · Faces Cunha centrally
5
Hiroki Ito CB
Bayern Munich centre-back · Japan's best defender · Organises the backline · Must handle Cunha's movement
24
Junya Ito LB
Reims winger used at left back · Can contribute going forward · Will face Rayan Vitor
16
Kaishu Sano DM
Holding midfielder · Replaces suspended Endo in the deeper role · Anchors Japan's midfield
Japan's main striker · 2 tournament goals · Counter-attack focal point · FD anytime +360 · Japan 26% conversion rate #1 all 48 teams
⚡ Key Lineup News — Japan
Kubo OUT — 3rd straight game: For the third consecutive game Japan will be without key playmaker Takefusa Kubo. His absence significantly reduces Japan's creativity from the right.
Endo absent: Wataru Endo (Liverpool) is not in the starting XI. Sano holds the DM position — Japan lose their midfield press anchor. This benefits Brazil's build-up play significantly.
Tomiyasu at RB vs Vinicius Jr.: The Arsenal defender starts at right back directly facing Vinicius Jr. Primarily a CB, used at RB here — the biggest positional mismatch in this game.
Same XI as group stage: Japan have decided to bet on the same lineup that took them to the Round of 32. With Takefusa Kubo unavailable, head coach Hajime Moriyasu appears to be placing his hopes on Ritsu Doan and Daizen Maeda in attack.
⚔️ Key Individual Match-Ups
🔥 The Key Battle
Vinícius Júnior (LW) vs Takehiro Tomiyasu (RB)
The most important individual duel. Vini has 4 goals from the left channel. Tomiyasu is an Arsenal man but primarily a CB — his lateral pace vs Vini's acceleration is the game's key question. Brazil's strategy will be to get Vini running at Tomiyasu early and often.
BRA edge
⚙️ Midfield Battle
Casemiro + Guimarães vs Sano + Kamada
Brazil's physical midfield pairing against Japan's more technical duo. Without Endo, Casemiro and Guimarães should dominate the second balls. Guimarães (3 assists) will look to drive forward. Kamada's late runs from deep are Japan's biggest midfield threat.
BRA edge
⚡ Counter-Attack Watch
Ueda + Doan vs Marquinhos + Gabriel
Japan's primary counter-attack route. Ueda drops to receive and Doan bursts from the left. Japan's 26% shot conversion rate means even limited chances must be respected — Brazil's CBs must stay organized on the break.
Watch out
🎯 Set Piece Risk
Japan's corners vs Brazil's set-piece defence
Nakamura is Japan's primary corner taker. Kamada and Ueda are both threats in the box. This is Japan's most realistic route to a goal given how hard open-play chances will be to create against Brazil's backline.
Confirmed lineups · Brazil XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá; Rayan Vitor, Matheus Cunha, Vinícius Júnior — Source: CBF official June 29 2026 · Japan XI (4-2-3-1): Zion Suzuki; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Shogo Taniguchi, Hiroki Ito, Junya Ito; Kaishu Sano, Daichi Kamada; Ritsu Doan, Keito Nakamura, Daizen Maeda; Ayase Ueda — Source: Japan FA via World Soccer Talk June 29 2026 · Raphinha OUT thigh · Kubo OUT injury · Wataru Endo not in XI · Neymar available as sub · Casemiro / Danilo on yellow card warning · FanDuel: Brazil -135 ML / Japan +410 / Brazil advance -300 / O2.5 +106 / Vini Jr anytime +165 / Cunha +190 / Ueda +360 / Kamada +360 · NRG Stadium indoor 72°F roof closed · R16 M89 Jul 4 5PM ET winner vs NED/MAR · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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