Brazil vs Japan Confirmed Lineups & Formations: Predictions Today World Cup Round of 32

⚡ Key Lineup News — Brazil

Rayan starts, not Martinelli: Ancelotti is likely to field the same lineup for two games straight for the first time in over 800 days. Rayan Vitor keeps the right-wing spot confirmed by official CBF release.

Neymar on the bench: Despite being one of soccer's most iconic figures, Santos star Neymar has not been named in the Seleção's starting XI. The rationale is a strict matter of match fitness management — the 34-year-old is undergoing a highly calculated conditioning program after recovering from a grade two calf muscle injury suffered in mid-May.

Yellow card watch: Casemiro, Danilo and Fabinho are all one yellow card from suspension for the R16.

Raphinha confirmed absent: The Barcelona winger misses out due to a thigh injury.