Brazil vs Japan Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026 Round of 32
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Brazil vs Japan: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Full goalscorer board · Brazil & Japan players ranked · Analysis & picks · FanDuel odds
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
Both teams scored seven goals in the group stage — placing each in the top 10 of all 48 nations. Brazil have Vinicius Jr. (4 goals), Matheus Cunha (3 goals) and Neymar waiting in reserve. Japan have Ayase Ueda and Daichi Kamada with two each. The anytime goalscorer market is rich with value across both squads, and the Over 2.5 at +106 being the consensus pick suggests the scorers board has genuine width.
One critical note on FanDuel's market: anytime goalscorer including extra time means props cover goals scored in 90 minutes plus any additional time played, including ET if the match goes to extra time. First goalscorer voids if the match ends 0-0. Japan are an extremely efficient unit — 26% of their shot attempts find the back of the net, which leads all 48 World Cup squads, meaning their attackers represent real value even at longer prices.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
The clear #1 anytime goalscorer play. Vinicius Jr. scored in all three group stage games — the only player at this tournament to do so — and leads the 2026 World Cup scoring charts with four goals. Vinícius Júnior scored a goal in all three of Brazil's group games, becoming just the fifth Brazilian man to score in all three group games at a World Cup. The line has moved from +140 to +165, representing better value than before kickoff.
Japan's confirmed lineup has Watanabe as the right back — a player primarily used as a centre-back, asked to cover Vinicius out wide. That is an exploitable mismatch. With Martinelli on the opposite flank demanding attention, Vinicius will have periods of genuine 1v1 isolation. His finishing in this World Cup has been clinical: two long-range efforts, one header, one cut-inside finish.
Three goals in three group stage games makes Cunha Brazil's second-highest scorer. He leads the line centrally while Vinicius and Martinelli pull wide — meaning he consistently receives crosses and through-balls into the penalty area from both flanks. Matheus Cunha can be backed to be among the goals at +185. He looks like a value pick and the odds offer plenty of appeal in the anytime goalscorer market.
Japan's central defence — Taniguchi and Hiroki Ito — will be stretched horizontally by the wide threats, leaving Cunha to attack spaces centrally. His brace against Haiti demonstrated his ability to score twice in one game. At +190, a starting striker with 3 WC goals in 3 games is exceptional value.
The best Japan anytime goalscorer pick. Ueda has scored twice in the group stage and is the focal point of Japan's counter-attack. The key context: Japan are an extremely efficient unit — 26% of their shot attempts find the back of the net, which leads all 48 World Cup squads. When Japan do create chances, Ueda takes them.
While standard books list Ueda at +300, Kalshi's implied payout is closer to +426. Ueda has already netted two tournament goals. Japan generates limited chances, but Ueda is the focal point of their counter-attack, making him a high-value target in a match that projects to go over the total of 2.5. If BTTS Yes lands (as we expect), Ueda is the most likely name on the Japan scoresheet.
Kamada is priced equal to Ueda at +360 but operates as the attacking midfielder who ghosts into shooting positions from deep. He scored twice in the group stage, including a strike against the Netherlands that showcased his ability to shoot from range under pressure.
Japan's pattern of play sees Kamada arrive late into the area behind Ueda's movement. If Brazil's defensive midfield is pulled towards Japan's wide runners, Kamada's late runs into the box are genuinely dangerous. He is arguably better value than Ueda at the same price because his role produces shots from closer range in transition.
Neymar made his tournament debut as a substitute against Scotland and looked sharp in limited minutes. At +210, his pricing reflects the expectation he comes on in the second half. FanDuel's anytime goalscorer market includes extra time — meaning if Brazil lead late and Neymar enters, the market stays live.
Brazil up a goal or two with 20 minutes left is the most likely scenario — Neymar enters, takes free kicks and penalties (if any), and operates in space against a tiring Japan defence. He is one defensive lapse away from a goal whenever he plays. Worth a small unit as an anytime play given the inclusion of ET.
Martinelli starts on the right wing replacing Raphinha — a confirmed lineup change. His left foot from the right side means he will naturally cut inside onto his stronger foot, generating shooting opportunities rather than crossing. Japan's left back Sugawara can be beaten by direct running in behind.
At +370 Martinelli is priced as a genuine long shot — he hasn't scored in the group stage — but starting roles change everything in the prop market. He creates plenty of chances at Arsenal and his instinct to shoot rather than cross from the right creates direct shooting opportunities. One small unit as a dart play.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked by Value
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook unless noted · Anytime goalscorer including extra time · FGS voids if 0-0 at full time · Vinícius Júnior +165 AT / +500 FGS / +1200 brace · Matheus Cunha +190 AT / +550 FGS / +1300 brace · Neymar Jr. +210 AT / +600 FGS / +1500 brace · Igor Thiago +220 AT / +750 FGS / +2000 brace · Luiz Henrique +280 AT / +950 FGS / +3000 brace · Gabriel Martinelli +370 AT / +950 FGS · Ayase Ueda +360 AT / +950 FGS · Daichi Kamada +360 AT / +950 FGS (all ESPN FD June 29) · Japan 26% shot conversion rate #1 all 48 WC teams (CBS Sports) · Brazil vs Japan M2 Mon Jun 29 1PM ET NRG Stadium Houston TX FOX · R16 M89 Jul 4 5PM ET winner vs NED/MAR · Roof CLOSED indoor 72°F · Kubo OUT 3rd straight game · Brazil confirmed 4-3-3: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Guimarães, Casemiro, Paquetá; Martinelli, Cunha, Vinicius Jr · Japan confirmed 4-2-3-1: Suzuki; Watanabe, Taniguchi, Ito, Sugawara; Sano, Tanaka; Nakamura, Kamada, Maeda; Ueda · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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