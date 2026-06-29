Brazil vs Japan Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today For World Cup Round of 32

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · ESPN Match 2 · Mon Jun 29 · 1:00 PM ET · NRG Stadium Houston TX · FOX 🇧🇷 Brazil vs 🇯🇵 Japan Group C Winners · 7pts Group F 2nd · 5pts · Unbeaten FD Moneyline (90 min) BRA -135 JPN +410 · Draw +260 To Advance BRA -300 · JPN +230 FD TODAY: O2.5 +106 U2.5 -130 BTTS Yes -110 BRA -0.5 -160 Vini Jr +165 AT Cunha +230 AT

ESPN Bracket Path · Confirmed Winner plays Netherlands/Morocco winner in R16 M89 · Jul 4 · 5PM ET · Houston · QF M97 Jul 9 if advance → R16 M89 · Jul 4

📖 Match Preview

Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil arrive in Houston as clear but not emphatic favourites. They topped Group C in style — a 1-1 draw with Morocco (arguably lucky, per ESPN) before 3-0 wins over Haiti and Scotland. Brazil has reached eight straight quarterfinals, the longest active streak of any team. Vinícius Júnior became the fifth Brazilian man to score in all three group games at a World Cup, and now has four goals. He has scored seven goals in 12 appearances under Ancelotti.

Japan are no pushover. Japan have been very entertaining through the group stage, scoring seven times despite a fairly difficult group featuring Sweden and Netherlands. Japan are an extremely efficient unit — 26% of their shot attempts find the back of the net, which leads all 48 World Cup squads. Ayase Ueda and Daichi Kamada are the joint top scorers for Japan with two strikes each, while Keito Nakamura, Junya Ito and Daizen Maeda have also scored one each. Japan FA president Tsuneyasu Miyamoto has called this potentially the biggest match in the nation's history.

The concern for Japan bettors is history: the Japanese are 0-4 all-time in World Cup knockout matches. The concern for Brazil bettors is recent form — Japan won 3-2 in Tokyo just eight months ago, and Brazil's status as the most successful nation in World Cup history often results in their odds being shorter than they should be. Ancelotti's players won two of their three Group C fixtures by 3-0 scorelines — yet neither Haiti nor Scotland made the knockout phase.

Japan typically go for it regardless of opponent, and they've played some good stuff so far in this tourney. In short, while Brazil are the more talented side in this clash, Japan can find some joy and will help this game go over 2.5 goals. The NRG Stadium roof will be closed — 72°F indoors — removing any weather advantage and creating conditions suited to Brazil's pace in transition. Opta's supercomputer has calculated a 58.3 percent probability of Brazil winning in regulation, while Japan is assessed an 18.1 percent chance of victory, with a 23.6 percent probability of extra time.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇧🇷 Brazil ⚠️ Neymar — fit, bench / sub role ✅ Vinicius Jr. — 4 WC goals, starting LW ✅ Matheus Cunha — 3 WC goals, ST ✅ Gabriel Martinelli — RW (replaces Raphinha) ✅ Alisson · Marquinhos · Gabriel · Danilo ✅ Bruno Guimarães (3 assists) · Casemiro · Paquetá 🇯🇵 Japan ❌ Takefusa Kubo — OUT for 3rd straight game ✅ Ayase Ueda — 2 goals, starting ST ✅ Daichi Kamada — 2 goals, starting AM ✅ Keito Nakamura — RW ✅ Zion Suzuki · Hiroki Ito · Watanabe · Sugawara ✅ Ao Tanaka · Sano · Maeda · Minamino

📋 Confirmed Lineups — ESPN / Goal.com

🇧🇷 Brazil · 4-3-3 GK Alisson Becker DEF Danilo · Marquinhos · Gabriel Magalhães · Douglas Santos MID Bruno Guimarães · Casemiro · Lucas Paquetá ATT Martinelli · Cunha ⭐ · Vinicius Jr. ⭐ Subs: Neymar · Endrick · Rayan · Rodrygo · Thiago · Luiz Henrique 🇯🇵 Japan · 4-3-3 / 4-2-3-1 GK Zion Suzuki DEF Watanabe · Taniguchi · Hiroki Ito · Sugawara MID Sano · Ao Tanaka · Kamada ⭐ ATT Nakamura · Maeda/Minamino · Ueda ⭐ Subs: Doan · Junya Ito · Tomiyasu · Nagatomo · Osako

Sources: ESPN / Goal.com · Confirmed lineups June 29 2026

🎯 Tactical Key — Martinelli replaces Raphinha The significant lineup update from our earlier articles: Gabriel Martinelli starts on the right wing (not Rayan as originally predicted), with Vinicius on the left. Martinelli's Arsenal experience in high-press situations makes him a natural fit for Ancelotti's counter-pressing system — and his left foot from the right gives Brazil a different kind of threat than Raphinha's crossing. The Vinicius-Cunha-Martinelli attacking trio is arguably Brazil's strongest possible front three without Raphinha. Having scored in all three group games so far, there is little doubt that Vinícius Júnior will once again be central to most things positive for Brazil in attack. Japan's 4-2-3-1 structure will look to use Nakamura and Kamada in the pockets behind Ueda — the same pattern that created their goals against Netherlands and Tunisia. The battle between Casemiro/Guimarães and Japan's midfield engine is where the game will be decided.

📊 Key Stats & Context

Updated Match Data · June 29 2026 Brazil WC group stage goals scored / conceded 7 scored · 1 conceded Japan WC group stage goals scored / conceded 7 scored · 4 conceded Japan shot conversion rate 26% — #1 of all 48 WC teams Vinicius Jr. goals this tournament 4 goals · scored in all 3 games Japan WC knockout record (all-time) 0 wins in 4 knockout games Brazil consecutive QF appearances 8 straight — longest active streak Last meeting (Oct 2025 friendly) Japan 3–2 Brazil (5 total goals) Opta win probability (regulation) BRA 58.3% · JPN 18.1% · Draw 23.6%

⭐ Best Bets Today — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor · FanDuel Brazil To Advance Brazil has reached eight straight quarterfinals, the longest active streak of any team, and that's unlikely to stop now. Japan are 0-4 in WC knockouts all-time. Brazil's attacking trident of Vinicius, Cunha and Martinelli is the best forward line in this round. Covers 90 min + ET + penalties — the smart alternative to the -135 ML which pays only for 90 min. -300 $10→$13.33 ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Top Value · FanDuel Over 2.5 Goals Both teams notched seven goals in the group stage, placing each in the top 10 of the tournament. Japan are an extremely efficient unit — 26% of their shot attempts find the back of the net, which leads all 48 World Cup squads. Their last meeting produced 5 goals. The FanDuel Research team's pick: Japan typically go for it regardless of opponent, and I think Japan can find some joy and will help this game go over 2.5 goals. This line has moved from +105 to +106 — sharp money has been trickling in. +106 $10→$20.60 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Goalscorer Value · FanDuel Vinicius Jr. — Anytime Goalscorer Vinícius Júnior scored in all three group games, becoming just the fifth Brazilian man to score in all three group games at a World Cup. He is +165 to score against Japan on FOX/FanDuel — note the line has moved from +140 to +165, which is better value than before. Martinelli on the right now stretches Japan horizontally so Vini gets more 1v1 space on the left. +165 $10→$26.50 ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Value Play · FanDuel Both Teams to Score — Yes Japan's 26% shot conversion rate is the highest at this tournament — they will create chances even against Brazil's defence. Ueda and Kamada have 4 goals between them. Brazil have conceded only once but Morocco had 2.0 psxG against them in MD1 and Japan's attack is comparably dangerous. The last five goals meeting in October supports this trend. -110 $10→$19.09 ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Goalscorer · FanDuel Matheus Cunha — Anytime Goalscorer Three WC goals for the starting centre-forward — only Vinicius has more for Brazil. Line has drifted from +185 to +230, making him even better value today. Operates centrally while Vini and Martinelli create wide — Japan's centre-backs will be pulled in multiple directions. The high-value goalscorer prop when Vinicius feels too short. +230 $10→$33

🎯 SGP Idea · FanDuel Brazil to advance + Over 2.5 goals + Vinicius Jr. anytime goal The three-legged play that covers the most likely game script: Brazil win, goals flow from both sides, Vini scores again. All three legs are independently strong. Brazil advance (-300) + O2.5 (+106) + Vini Jr anytime (+165) — check FanDuel SGP builder for current combined pricing. All moneyline bets cover 90 min only — use "to advance" for ET and PKs. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Brazil vs Japan · World Cup R32 · Today Jun 29 Brazil 2–1 Japan Vinicius Jr. scores · Cunha adds second · Japan pull one back late · Brazil advance to R16 M89 vs NED/MAR · July 4 5PM Houston Confidence MEDIUM-HIGH Brazil Advance (-300) is the anchor — 8 straight QF appearances, 0-4 Japan in knockouts, the quality gap is real. Over 2.5 at +106 is the top value bet — both teams scored 7 in the group stage, Japan's 26% conversion rate leads the tournament, and their last meeting produced 5 goals. Vinicius Jr. anytime +165 has drifted better since our earlier article and is now excellent value — scored in all 3 group games. Avoid the Brazil ML at -135 for 90 min only; the advance at -300 covers all methods. The Over is the most interesting standalone bet if you want a single-market play with genuine upside.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Brazil vs Japan · TODAY Mon Jun 29 · 1PM ET · NRG Stadium Houston · FOX Bet Brazil vs Japan on FanDuel — Kickoff 1PM ET Brazil -300 advance · O2.5 +106 · Vini Jr. +165 · Cunha +230 · BTTS Yes -110

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Updated June 29 2026 · Brazil ML -135 / Japan +410 / Draw +260 · Brazil advance -300 / Japan advance +230 · O2.5 +106 / U2.5 -130 · BTTS Yes -110 · BRA -0.5 -160 · Vinicius Jr. anytime +165 (FOX FD June 29) · Matheus Cunha anytime +230 (FD June 29) · Brazil confirmed 4-3-3: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Guimarães, Casemiro, Paquetá; Martinelli, Cunha, Vinicius Jr. (ESPN/Goal.com June 29) · Japan confirmed 4-2-3-1: Suzuki; Watanabe, Taniguchi, Ito, Sugawara; Sano, Tanaka; Nakamura, Kamada, Maeda/Minamino; Ueda (ESPN/Goal.com June 29) · Kubo OUT 3rd straight game (ESPN) · Neymar available as sub · Japan 26% shot conversion rate #1 all 48 WC teams (CBS Sports) · Japan 0-4 all-time WC knockouts · Brazil 8 straight QF appearances · Opta: BRA 58.3% / JPN 18.1% / Draw 23.6% win probability (Al Jazeera) · R16 M89 Jul 4 5PM ET — BRA/JPN winner vs NED/MAR winner · NRG Stadium roof CLOSED indoor 72°F · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER