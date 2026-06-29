Brazil vs Japan Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today For World Cup Round of 32
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Brazil vs Japan: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today
Updated odds · Confirmed lineups · Team news · Preview · Props · FanDuel
📖 Match Preview
Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil arrive in Houston as clear but not emphatic favourites. They topped Group C in style — a 1-1 draw with Morocco (arguably lucky, per ESPN) before 3-0 wins over Haiti and Scotland. Brazil has reached eight straight quarterfinals, the longest active streak of any team. Vinícius Júnior became the fifth Brazilian man to score in all three group games at a World Cup, and now has four goals. He has scored seven goals in 12 appearances under Ancelotti.
Japan are no pushover. Japan have been very entertaining through the group stage, scoring seven times despite a fairly difficult group featuring Sweden and Netherlands. Japan are an extremely efficient unit — 26% of their shot attempts find the back of the net, which leads all 48 World Cup squads. Ayase Ueda and Daichi Kamada are the joint top scorers for Japan with two strikes each, while Keito Nakamura, Junya Ito and Daizen Maeda have also scored one each. Japan FA president Tsuneyasu Miyamoto has called this potentially the biggest match in the nation's history.
The concern for Japan bettors is history: the Japanese are 0-4 all-time in World Cup knockout matches. The concern for Brazil bettors is recent form — Japan won 3-2 in Tokyo just eight months ago, and Brazil's status as the most successful nation in World Cup history often results in their odds being shorter than they should be. Ancelotti's players won two of their three Group C fixtures by 3-0 scorelines — yet neither Haiti nor Scotland made the knockout phase.
Japan typically go for it regardless of opponent, and they've played some good stuff so far in this tourney. In short, while Brazil are the more talented side in this clash, Japan can find some joy and will help this game go over 2.5 goals. The NRG Stadium roof will be closed — 72°F indoors — removing any weather advantage and creating conditions suited to Brazil's pace in transition. Opta's supercomputer has calculated a 58.3 percent probability of Brazil winning in regulation, while Japan is assessed an 18.1 percent chance of victory, with a 23.6 percent probability of extra time.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Confirmed Lineups — ESPN / Goal.com
The significant lineup update from our earlier articles: Gabriel Martinelli starts on the right wing (not Rayan as originally predicted), with Vinicius on the left. Martinelli's Arsenal experience in high-press situations makes him a natural fit for Ancelotti's counter-pressing system — and his left foot from the right gives Brazil a different kind of threat than Raphinha's crossing. The Vinicius-Cunha-Martinelli attacking trio is arguably Brazil's strongest possible front three without Raphinha.
Having scored in all three group games so far, there is little doubt that Vinícius Júnior will once again be central to most things positive for Brazil in attack. Japan's 4-2-3-1 structure will look to use Nakamura and Kamada in the pockets behind Ueda — the same pattern that created their goals against Netherlands and Tunisia. The battle between Casemiro/Guimarães and Japan's midfield engine is where the game will be decided.
📊 Key Stats & Context
⭐ Best Bets Today — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Updated June 29 2026 · Brazil ML -135 / Japan +410 / Draw +260 · Brazil advance -300 / Japan advance +230 · O2.5 +106 / U2.5 -130 · BTTS Yes -110 · BRA -0.5 -160 · Vinicius Jr. anytime +165 (FOX FD June 29) · Matheus Cunha anytime +230 (FD June 29) · Brazil confirmed 4-3-3: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Guimarães, Casemiro, Paquetá; Martinelli, Cunha, Vinicius Jr. (ESPN/Goal.com June 29) · Japan confirmed 4-2-3-1: Suzuki; Watanabe, Taniguchi, Ito, Sugawara; Sano, Tanaka; Nakamura, Kamada, Maeda/Minamino; Ueda (ESPN/Goal.com June 29) · Kubo OUT 3rd straight game (ESPN) · Neymar available as sub · Japan 26% shot conversion rate #1 all 48 WC teams (CBS Sports) · Japan 0-4 all-time WC knockouts · Brazil 8 straight QF appearances · Opta: BRA 58.3% / JPN 18.1% / Draw 23.6% win probability (Al Jazeera) · R16 M89 Jul 4 5PM ET — BRA/JPN winner vs NED/MAR winner · NRG Stadium roof CLOSED indoor 72°F · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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