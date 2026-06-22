World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Monday, June 22, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Argentina Moneyline, Under 4.5 Goals and Lionel Messi 1 or More Shot on Target (-108)

Zidan Iqbal To Be Booked (+360)

Erling Haaland Anytime Scorer (-110)

Erling Haaland To Score 2 or More Goals (+430)

Jordan-Algeria Both Teams to Score (+102)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The World Cup continues today.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

Argentina vs Austria Prediction: 2-1 Argentina

Lionel Messi turned back the clock in Argentina's opening win over Algeria, scoring a hat-trick to remind everyone why the defending champions remain the team to beat. Austria also opened with a win over Jordan, meaning this matchup will likely decide top spot in Group J.

With both teams playing an aggressive, confrontational style and this game being held in climate-controlled Dallas, it has all the ingredients for a physical battle which could reduce the goal total, especially with the reigning champs very strong defensively.

Argentina should get the win here given their superior quality and squad depth, and combining them on the moneyline with Under 4.5 goals and a Lionel Messi shot on target appeals at a nice number.

France vs Iraq Prediction: 2-0 France

France looked vulnerable early against Senegal before taking control after halftime and cruising to victory. Iraq, meanwhile, were dismantled 4-1 by Norway and could be in for another long night.

France are heavy favorites, but the bigger storyline is the weather. Forecasts suggest this game could face significant delays due to severe storms, with lightning, high winds and even tornado warnings potentially impacting play.

That uncertainty cools my interest in backing a Kylian Mbappé brace, as a stop-start game could disrupt the rhythm. Instead, I'll target a player booking, with ZIDANE IQBAL TO BE BOOKED appealing.

The former Manchester United midfielder, now with Utrecht, should start after coming off the bench in Matchday 1 and will likely spend plenty of time trying to contain the likes of Michael Olise, Mbappé and potentially Rayan Cherki.

Over the past three seasons in the Netherlands, he's averaged 0.29 cards per 90 minutes and also picked up two bookings during qualifying. Against this level of opposition, he looks a solid candidate.

Norway vs Senegal Prediction: 2-2 Tie

This could be one of the games of the round.

Senegal's loss to France means they're already under pressure, while Norway know another win would put them in a commanding position. A draw wouldn't be a disaster for either side, but Norway simply aren't built to play cautiously, and Senegal know three points would massively boost their chances of advancing.

That should create an open game, which naturally brings us to ERLING HAALAND. Anytime scorer at even money looks generous. Senegal were exposed repeatedly once they fell behind against France, and with them likely needing to push for a result, Haaland should find plenty of space in transition. His international record is absurd: 57 goals in 51 caps. After scoring twice against Iraq, he'll be eager to keep rolling.

Fun stat: against Iraq, Haaland had more shots (5) than completed passes (4).

We'll also have a small play on HAALAND 2+ GOALS at 6/1. He's scored multiple goals in 14 of his 39 competitive internationals.

If you're feeling adventurous, the hat-trick sits at +2500.

Senegal will have to attack, Norway love to counter, and Haaland being on penalties is another obvious plus.

Jordan vs Algeria Prediction: Algeria 2-1

Both teams lost their opener, making this a massive game in the race to reach the Round of 32. They also showed plenty of defensive flaws but enough attacking quality to suggest goals are coming.

Algeria managed seven shots and had a goal narrowly ruled out against Argentina, while Jordan scored against Austria and registered 11 attempts.

That makes BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at a plus number the obvious play.

So far, BTTS has landed in 23 of the first 40 group games (58%), which would imply odds much shorter than what's available here before even factoring in the matchup.

Both teams need a result, which should make for an open, end-to-end game.

Jordan were one of my pre-tournament picks for goals because of their fearless attacking approach, and whoever falls behind here will likely have no choice but to throw numbers forward.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their final group match is against Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.