Argentina vs Austria Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Group J

Argentina vs Austria Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets Tonight — World Cup 2026 Group J | FanDuel
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🔄 UPDATED LINEUPS · TODAY 1:00 PM ET · AT&T STADIUM · ARLINGTON · FOX / TELEMUNDO
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group J · Matchday 2 · Winner Clinches Knockout Qualification
Argentina vs Austria: Prediction, Lineups, Picks & Best Bets
🔄 UPDATED: Argentina 4-3-3 — Álvarez starts (not Lautaro) · Posch OUT (broken jaw) · Laimer moves to RB · Chukwuemeka at No.10 · Argentina ML -185 · Messi anytime -105 · Álvarez ~+175 · Over 2.5 -108 · Messi one goal from sole all-time WC record · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Monday June 22, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm official XIs at kickoff · Must be 21+
🇦🇷
Argentina ML
-185
Draw
+310
Over 2.5
-108
🇦🇹
Austria ML
+550
🔄 Updated Team News — Key Changes From Earlier Prediction
🔄 Argentina: 4-3-3 confirmed (not 4-4-2) · Julián Álvarez starts over Lautaro (poor vs Algeria, subbed HT) ·
🔴 Stefan Posch (AUT RB) — OUT (broken jaw) · Konrad Laimer moves to RB ·
🆕 Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea) — starts at No.10 for Austria ·
🟡 Tagliafico (ARG LB) — calf doubt · Medina likely starts ·
🌟 Messi starts · 16 WC goals · ONE from sole all-time record · now faces Laimer (out of position) at RB
📊 Group J: Argentina 3pts · Austria 3pts · Jordan 0 · Algeria 0🇦🇷 MD1: 3-0 vs Algeria · Messi hat-trick · 8W in a row · 16 WC goals = Klose all-time🇦🇹 MD1: 3-1 vs Jordan · Posch broke jaw · first WC since 1998⚡ Win = knockout qualification with game to spare
⚡ Match Preview — History on the Line at Jerry World
Inside AT&T Stadium — "Jerry World" — Argentina and Austria meet in what is effectively the Group J decider. Both sit on three points. Win today and you're through. Messi is one goal away from the most coveted individual record in football — the sole all-time World Cup scoring record. The updated team news changes this match's tactical picture fundamentally: Argentina shift to the 4-3-3 that dismantled Algeria, with Álvarez replacing the struggling Lautaro, while Austria lose their best right-back (Posch, broken jaw) and are forced to play midfielder Konrad Laimer in a defensive position he's not built for — directly opposite Messi.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Argentina ML -185 · Draw +310 · Austria +550 · Over 2.5 -108 · Under 2.5 -110. Subject to change. Confirm official XIs. Must be 21+.
🇦🇷 Argentina — The Álvarez Change & the 4-3-3
The 4-3-3 gives Messi more freedom to drift centrally while Álvarez — who won the 2022 World Cup — leads the line. Lautaro was removed at half-time vs Algeria after struggling to find the ball. RotoWire: "Scaloni is expected to keep the 4-3-3 that dismantled Algeria, with Messi pulling the strings, Álvarez through the middle and Almada offering width." SI: "Lautaro struggled against Algeria and was substituted shortly after halftime, so Julián Álvarez could come into the starting XI." The midfield three of De Paul, Mac Allister and Fernández remains Argentina's engine.
🇦🇹 Austria — Posch OUT (Broken Jaw) · Laimer to RB · Chukwuemeka at No.10
Stefan Posch suffered a broken jaw in the Jordan match and will not feature today. Konrad Laimer — normally Bayern Munich's dynamic central midfielder — moves to right-back, a position he doesn't typically play. Sports Mole: "Austria right-back Stefan Posch is a major doubt due to a broken jaw, and while he does not require surgery, it would be sensible to protect him by using Konrad Laimer in his place." Into Laimer's midfield slot comes Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea) at No.10 — his first major World Cup appearance at this level. The Posch absence forces a structural compromise that leaves Messi facing an out-of-position midfielder.
🎯 Best Bets — Updated for Today's Team News
#1 ANCHOR · CBS · SQUAWKA · COVERS · ROTOWIRE ALL EXPLICIT · POSCH ABSENCE ADDS VALUE
Argentina Moneyline Win
8W in a row · 4-3-3 activated · Posch OUT leaves Laimer at RB vs Messi · winner qualifies
FanDuel odds
-185
CBS SportsLine Green: "Argentina wins — each of Argentina's last five WC matches have gone over 2.5 goals." · Squawka: "A win in Arlington puts the defending champions through."RotoWire: "Argentina are a class above — Austria's high line is the reason it might not stay tight for long." · Covers: "I am backing them to claim all three points." · Posch absence only strengthens the case.
Argentina at -185 on FanDuel is the universal anchor. The Posch update only strengthens it — Austria's best RB is absent, Laimer is out of position, and Chukwuemeka is making his biggest WC appearance at No.10. Argentina's 4-3-3 with Álvarez offers more attacking dynamism than the 4-4-2 with Lautaro. Every credible outlet backs Argentina to win and qualify tonight.
#2 HEADLINE PROP · LINEUPS.COM #1 BET · FACES LAIMER (OOP) NOT POSCH · 1 GOAL FROM RECORD
Lionel Messi Anytime Goalscorer
16 WC goals = Klose · hat-trick vs Algeria · PK taker · vs Laimer (OOP RB) not specialist Posch
Anytime · FanDuel
-105
$10 → $19.52
First Goal
+250
2+ Goals
+550
Lineups.com EXPLICIT: "Best Bet: Lionel Messi Anytime Goal Scorer (-105)" — #1 named best bet · "scored in 5 straight World Cup matches"🔑 UPDATED: Posch is OUT (broken jaw) · Messi now faces Laimer at makeshift RB · Laimer is a midfielder, not a fullback · defensive positioning and recovery pace vs Messi's runs are significantly weaker than a specialist RBHat-trick vs Algeria · 5 shots (4 SoT) · Argentina PK taker · one goal = sole all-time WC record · Betfair prices him at 1/12 (-1200) for the same prop — FanDuel's -105 is dramatically better value
Messi at -105 on FanDuel is the primary prop pick, and the Posch injury makes it even stronger. The specific mismatch: Austria's best RB (Posch) is out, replaced by Laimer — a box-to-box midfielder who is not built for defensive one-on-one situations against the world's greatest dribbler. RotoWire: "Austria's high line is the reason it might not stay tight for long." When a high defensive line is run by a makeshift RB facing Messi, the run-in-behind opportunity increases dramatically. $10 at -105 returns $19.52.
The sole record tonight: A Messi goal makes him the outright greatest World Cup scorer of all time. CBS Sports: "He has a goal or assist in all three career WC games this year, scored in both of his 2018 WC contests." He doesn't fail in these moments. Betfair's -1200 vs FanDuel's -105 shows where the genuine value sits.
CF · Atletico Madrid · 4 career WC goals · 2022 WC hero · confirmed starting in 4-3-3 today
FD est. anytime
~+175
SI: "Lautaro Martínez struggled against Algeria and was substituted shortly after halftime, so Julián Álvarez could come into the starting XI." RotoWire confirms Álvarez in 4-3-3.4 career World Cup goals · 2022 WC co-star with Messi · Atletico Madrid form · goals in 7 of last 10 appearances · movement and pressing perfectly complement Messi in 4-3-3⚠️ Check FanDuel live board for exact Álvarez price — replaces Lautaro (+148 in original prediction) · price likely ~+175-200
Álvarez is the updated secondary scorer pick. He replaces Lautaro who was poor vs Algeria and has been dropped to the bench. As Argentina's starting CF in the 4-3-3, he's the player Messi's through balls find in the box. In the 2022 World Cup, Álvarez scored 4 goals across the tournament. At ~+175, he's significantly better value than Lautaro was at +148 given his improved form and guaranteed starting role today. $10 at +175 returns $27.50.
⚡ Over 2.5 -108 vs Under 2.5 -110 vs BTTS No -120 — The Contested Debate
Over 2.5 -108 — CBS SportsLine Green + Covers explicit
CBS: "Each squad eclipsed 2.5 goals by themselves in their openers. Each of Argentina's last five WC matches have gone Over 2.5 goals." Covers: "I'm expecting at least three goals scored." Both sides scored 3 in MD1. $10 → $19.26.
Under 2.5 -110 + BTTS No -120 — Lineups.com explicit (#2 + #3 best bets)
Lineups.com: "Argentina has won seven of its last eight matches to nil, BTS failing in nine of 10. Austria has allowed Under 1.5 goals in a remarkable 12 straight matches." Racing Post: "Austria's last seven internationals featured only four first-half goals." $10 Under → $19.09. BTTS No $10 → $18.33.
Lean: Argentina ML -185 + Messi anytime -105 + Álvarez ~+175 as the three core picks. The Over/Under is genuinely contested between two credible sources — present both fairly.
📋 Updated Predicted Lineups
🇦🇷 ARGENTINA · 4-3-3 · Lionel Scaloni · World Champions · ⚠️ PREDICTED — CONFIRM AT KICKOFF
ALMADA / N.GON.
LW
J. ÁLVAREZ ⭐
CF · 2022 WC hero
~+175 anytime · STARTS TODAY
MESSI ⭐🌟
RW · 16 WC goals
-105 anytime · vs Laimer OOP
DE PAUL
CM · Atletico
MAC ALLISTER
CM · Liverpool
FERNANDEZ
CM · Chelsea
MOLINA
RB · Montiel OUT
C. ROMERO
CB · Spurs
L. MARTINEZ
CB · Man Utd
MEDINA 🟡
LB · Tagliafico doubt
E. MARTINEZ
GK · Aston Villa
🔄 4-3-3 formation (RotoWire confirmed) · Álvarez starts over Lautaro (SI: "struggled vs Algeria, subbed HT")🔴 Montiel (RB) — OUT · Molina at RB🟡 Tagliafico (LB) — calf doubt · Medina expected (RotoWire)✅ Messi · De Paul · Mac Allister · Fernandez all confirmed expected
Set pieces (RotoWire): Penalties — Messi, L.Martinez, Álvarez · Corners/FKs — Messi (2), Álvarez, De Paul, Mac Allister, Almada, Molina, Nico Paz · Bench: Lautaro, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Paredes, Lo Celso, González, Simeone, Barco, Paz
🇦🇹 AUSTRIA · 4-2-3-1 · Ralf Rangnick · ⚠️ PREDICTED — Posch OUT · Laimer → RB · Chukwuemeka in
KALAJDZIC
CF · or Arnautovic
SCHMID
RM
CHUKWUEMEKA 🆕
CAM · Chelsea · replaces Laimer
SABITZER ⭐
LM · Man Utd
SEIWALD
DM
X. SCHLAGER
DM · Bayern
LAIMER 🔄
RB · OOP · vs MESSI
LIENHART
CB
ALABA ⭐
CB · Real Madrid
MWENE
LB
A. SCHLAGER
GK
🔴 Stefan Posch (RB) — OUT (broken jaw from Jordan match · no surgery required but rested)🔄 Laimer → RB (out of position · normally Bayern CM) · faces Messi directly🆕 Chukwuemeka (Chelsea CAM) — at No.10 · replaces Laimer in midfield · first major WC appearanceAlaba (Real Madrid) · Sabitzer (Man Utd) · X.Schlager (Bayern) · Seiwald — reliable core intact
⚡ Key Tactical Matchups — Updated for Today's Team News
🔑 1. Messi vs Laimer (OOP RB) — The Game-Deciding Mismatch
Posch is out. Laimer — Bayern's high-energy box-to-box midfielder — plays right-back vs Messi. Laimer is not a fullback. His defensive positioning, recovery runs and reading of Messi's drifting movements are all inferior to a specialist RB. RotoWire: "Austria's high line is the reason it might not stay tight for long." With Laimer out of position, that high line becomes even more vulnerable when Messi receives and drives. Every Messi anytime prop at -105 on FanDuel is more justified by this mismatch.
2. Álvarez CF vs Lienhart/Alaba — The Updated Strike Threat
Álvarez replacing Lautaro gives Argentina a more dynamic, pressing CF who can run in behind Austria's high defensive line. He won the 2022 World Cup playing exactly this role — arriving late from deep, running channels, and finishing clinically. Alaba is world-class, but Álvarez's movement (dropping, turning, sprinting in behind) creates different problems from Lautaro's static hold-up. SI: "Álvarez is the better option today against a defence under structural pressure."
3. Chukwuemeka No.10 vs Mac Allister/Fernandez — Austria's Creative Gamble
Chukwuemeka starts at No.10 — Austria's most uncertain team news. At 22, the Chelsea midfielder's technical quality is genuine, but the pressure of facing Mac Allister and Fernandez in the middle of a must-win World Cup group match represents a significant step up from anything he's encountered. Sports Mole: "The duo [Seiwald + Schlager] may play behind number 10 Chukwuemeka." This position could be Austria's midfield vulnerability today.
Climate-controlled at 21°C (70°F) despite 35°C outside. No weather factor. 80,000 capacity — one of the largest WC 2026 venues. Referee: Amin Mohamed Omar (Egypt), confirmed by ESPN. Argentina's fans will dominate the crowd — historically advantageous for the higher-quality side in knockout-level atmospheres.
💰 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds — Check Live Board Before Wagering
Argentina ML
-185
Over 2.5
-108
Under 2.5
-110
Messi anytime
-105
Lineups.com #1
Álvarez anytime
~+175
check live board
BTTS No
-120
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change — especially Álvarez price which will move with confirmed lineup. Check FanDuel live board before wagering. Must be 21+.
🎯 Prediction & Score
Argentina 2–0 Austria · Messi Scores Record No.17 · Argentina Qualifies
Covers · RotoWire · Lineups.com: ARG 2-0
Argentina 2-0 Austria. Messi scores against an out-of-position Laimer and breaks the all-time World Cup scoring record. Álvarez adds a second from close range after Messi's through ball. Austria compete through midfield (Seiwald, X.Schlager, Sabitzer are quality), but the Posch absence and Chukwuemeka's inexperience create structural vulnerabilities Argentina will exploit. RotoWire: "Argentina are a class above — Austria's high line is the reason it might not stay tight for long." Argentina clean sheet, Messi scores, record broken tonight.
🎯 Argentina ML -185🌟 Messi anytime -105⭐ Álvarez anytime ~+175⚡ Over 2.5 -108 (CBS explicit)⚡ Under 2.5 -110 (Lineups.com)⚡ BTTS No -120 (Lineups.com)
📋 Match Details
Kick-off
1:00 PM ET · Monday June 22
Venue
AT&T Stadium (Jerry World) · Arlington, TX
TV
FOX · Telemundo · Peacock · Hulu · YouTube TV
Referee
Amin Mohamed Omar (Egypt) · ESPN confirmed
The Record
Messi 16 WC goals = Klose all-time record · ONE MORE = sole record holder in football history · Indoor climate-controlled 21°C · Winner qualifies Round of 16
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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