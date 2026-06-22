Argentina vs Austria Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Group J

Lineups.com EXPLICIT: "Best Bet: Lionel Messi Anytime Goal Scorer (-105)" — #1 named best bet · "scored in 5 straight World Cup matches" 🔑 UPDATED: Posch is OUT (broken jaw) · Messi now faces Laimer at makeshift RB · Laimer is a midfielder, not a fullback · defensive positioning and recovery pace vs Messi's runs are significantly weaker than a specialist RB Hat-trick vs Algeria · 5 shots (4 SoT) · Argentina PK taker · one goal = sole all-time WC record · Betfair prices him at 1/12 (-1200) for the same prop — FanDuel's -105 is dramatically better value

Messi at -105 on FanDuel is the primary prop pick, and the Posch injury makes it even stronger. The specific mismatch: Austria's best RB (Posch) is out, replaced by Laimer — a box-to-box midfielder who is not built for defensive one-on-one situations against the world's greatest dribbler. RotoWire: "Austria's high line is the reason it might not stay tight for long." When a high defensive line is run by a makeshift RB facing Messi, the run-in-behind opportunity increases dramatically. $10 at -105 returns $19.52.

The sole record tonight: A Messi goal makes him the outright greatest World Cup scorer of all time. CBS Sports: "He has a goal or assist in all three career WC games this year, scored in both of his 2018 WC contests." He doesn't fail in these moments. Betfair's -1200 vs FanDuel's -105 shows where the genuine value sits.