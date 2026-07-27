MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Monday, July 27, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Player Props for Today

Phillies vs. Marlins, 6:41 p.m. ET

Tyler Phillips - Strikeouts Tyler Phillips Under Jul 27 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Miami Marlins RHP Tyler Phillips is struggling, and a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies is unlikely to get him back on track.

Over his last seven starts (31.0 IP), Phillips owns a 6.63 expected ERA. He hasn’t fanned more than three in any of his previous five outings. His first start in that span was an ugly one versus the Phils in which Phillips allowed eight earned runs in four frames — although he struck out four.

Miami has had a shorter leash with Phillips of late, not letting him throw more than 71 pitches in any of his last four starts.

Phillips could be in for another short day today against the Phillies’ high-octane offense, and I’m intrigued by the plus-money odds on him to go under 3.5 Ks.

Guardians vs. Reds, 7:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs JJ Bleday -125 View more odds in Sportsbook

I think the boxes are checked for the Cincinnati Reds to have a big night at the plate, and JJ Bleday to notch at least two H/R/RBI is one of my favorite props of the night.

Slade Cecconi is expected to start for the Cleveland Guardians. Cecconi has allowed a 39.2% hard-hit rate to lefty bats and is slumping pretty hard at the moment, with hitters amassing a .433 wOBA against him in July. He’s surrendered 15 runs (11 earned) over his past 13.1 innings.

Bleday is having a career-best campaign in his first year in Cincy, producing a .352 wOBA and .362 expected wOBA — both of which are career-high clips. He’s loving Great American Ball Park, generating a .416 wOBA at home (compared to a .302 wOBA on the road).

At home against a meh pitcher and sporting the platoon advantage, Bleday can have a good night.

Cubs vs. Cardinals, 7:46 p.m. ET

David Peterson - Strikeouts David Peterson Over Jul 27 11:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

David Peterson‘s overall numbers in four starts with the Chicago Cubs look really bad (6.47 expected ERA), and the St. Louis Cardinals are a tough matchup for Ks. But I think there are some reasons to back the over on Peterson’s strikeout prop.

Peterson has been fairly good in three of his four starts, but the one bad outing was reallllly bad as he allowed 10 earned runs in 3.2 innings. Outside of that start, he’s given up three earned runs in 17.1 frames over his other three appearances.

His K rate with Chicago is a lowly 12.6%, but I think there’s some small-sample noise at play as he recorded a 19.7% strikeout rate with the New York Mets this year prior to being traded and has a career 22.4% strikeout rate.

Peterson has topped 90 pitches in two of his last three starts, and I think that kind of workload can give him enough chances to strike out at least four Cards tonight.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.