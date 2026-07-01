MLB Props Today: 2 Best MLB Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Shane McClanahan Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-106)

Kyle Freeland Under 15.5 Outs Recorded (-102)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Rays vs. Royals, 7:41 p.m. ET

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Simply put -- I think this is a low bar to clear for a pitcher with Shane McClanahan's stuff.

While McClanahan isn't yet back to his pre-injury numbers, he's still got a 23.4% K rate and 11.9% swinging-strike rate. While he's got just four and three Ks over his past two games, he had six and seven punchouts in the two games before that.

The biggest concern is pitch count as the Tampa Bay Rays have understandably been cautious with McClanahan, letting him get to 90 pitches only once over his last 11 starts. But despite that, McClanahan has the ability to fan at least five hitters today versus the Kansas City Royals.

Marlins vs. Rockies, 8:41 p.m. ET

Other than the fact this game is at Coors, which is obviously a big deal, a date with the Miami Marlins might not seem like a super tough matchup. But it is, and I think Freeland will go five or fewer frames today.

Over the last 30 days, Miami is actually fourth in wOBA (.347) with the sixth-best slugging percentage (.454). They're having some fun at Coors, scoring 14 runs last night and 10 on Monday.

Freeland's 2026 numbers are a bit better than what we've seen from him in the past. With that said, he's got a 4.30 SIERA and 18.3% strikeout rate while surrendering 2.00 dingers per nine. He's made seven Coors starts this year and has gone under 15.5 outs recorded in four of them.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.