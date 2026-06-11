UFC Freedom 250 Full Fight Card: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Every Match

UFC Freedom 250 is shaping up to be one of the most historic cards in MMA history. Seven fights are scheduled to take place on the South Lawn of the White House, headlined by a Lightweight Championship unification bout.

Below is the full fight card with FanDuel odds and our predictions for each matchup.

All odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook's UFC betting odds, which feature UFC Freedom 250 odds for every fight, and they may change after this article is published.

White House UFC Full Card: Odds and Analysis for Each Fight

Weight Class: Lightweight (155 lbs) | Title: Undisputed Lightweight Championship

The Matchup: Ilia Topuria (17-0) puts his undisputed lightweight title on the line for the first time since knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June 2025. He enters as one of the most dominant champions in the UFC, having stopped three consecutive former or current champions. Justin Gaethje (27-5) holds the interim lightweight title after a grueling unanimous decision win over Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 in January 2026, surviving significant damage over 25 rounds to claim the belt.

The Odds: Topuria is one of the heaviest favorites seen in a UFC main event in years at -750 on FanDuel, with Gaethje listed at +460.

Prediction: Topuria wins. The stylistic matchup overwhelmingly favors the champion. Topuria's elite boxing fundamentals and precision power are tailor-made to punish Gaethje's forward-walking, chin-first approach. Gaethje has the heart and the finishing power to make it interesting, but Topuria has shown he can absorb elite-level strikes and barely flinch. Expect a finish inside the distance.

Pick: Ilia Topuria by TKO/KO

Weight Class: Heavyweight (265 lbs) | Title: Interim Heavyweight Championship

The Matchup: Alex Pereira (13-3) is making history by moving up to heavyweight, attempting to become the first fighter in UFC history to win titles in three different weight classes. He rebounded from losing the light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 with a devastating first-round TKO revenge at UFC 320. Ciryl Gane (13-2) is a former interim heavyweight champion and is competing for the heavyweight title for the fourth time in his career. The interim title is on the line due to Tom Aspinall's ongoing recovery from eye injuries.

The Odds: This is essentially a coin flip — Pereira sits at -113 and Gane at -113 on FanDuel, reflecting the uncertainty of Pereira's move up in weight class and Gane's credentials as a former champion.

Prediction: Pereira wins. His striking is elite at any weight class, and his power should translate well to heavyweight. Gane's technical kickboxing and movement will make it competitive, but Pereira's finishing ability and fighting IQ give him the edge. History suggests Pereira finds a way.

Pick: Alex Pereira by TKO/KO

Weight Class: Bantamweight (135 lbs)

The Matchup: Sean O'Malley (18-2) bounced back from back-to-back losses to Merab Dvalishvili with a win over Song Yadong at UFC 324. He faces Aiemann Zahabi (14-2), a durable veteran who holds a solid Octagon record but has not faced competition at the level of O'Malley.

The Odds: O'Malley is a comfortable favorite at -430, with Zahabi at +300.

Prediction: O'Malley has too much in every area — speed, power, and creativity on the feet. Zahabi is tough and experienced, but this is a significant step up in competition. O'Malley should get the finish.

Pick: Sean O'Malley by TKO/KO

Weight Class: Heavyweight (265 lbs)

The Matchup: Josh Hokit (9-0) is a rising undefeated heavyweight prospect whose breakout performance at UFC 327 reportedly impressed President Trump enough to personally request he be added to this card. He faces the legendary Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis (28-12), an all-time UFC heavyweight knockout record holder who remains dangerous even late in his career.

The Odds: Hokit is favored at -330, with Lewis at +240.

Prediction: This is the most unpredictable fight on the card. Lewis has one-punch knockout power that keeps any heavyweight honest, and the big stage has historically brought out his best performances. That said, Hokit's unbeaten run and impressive recent form suggest he has the tools to handle Lewis. Expect fireworks either way.

Pick: Josh Hokit by Decision (with Lewis as a live underdog)

Weight Class: Lightweight (155 lbs)

The Matchup: Mauricio Ruffy (13-1 in the UFC) is one of the most exciting young lightweights on the roster, riding a strong winning streak. Michael Chandler (24-8) is a veteran of the division but has struggled for consistency in recent years.

The Odds: Ruffy is a heavy favorite at -650, with Chandler available at +400.

Prediction: Ruffy's finishing ability and pace should be too much for Chandler, whose durability and chin have shown wear over his career. Chandler always brings energy, but the youth and momentum advantage goes to Ruffy.

Pick: Mauricio Ruffy by TKO/KO

Weight Class: Middleweight (185 lbs)

The Matchup: Bo Nickal is one of the most hyped middleweight prospects in UFC history, a three-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion who has quickly translated his elite grappling into MMA success. Kyle Daukaus is a solid veteran who provides a credible test for Nickal's continued development.

The Odds: Nickal is the clear favorite at -330, with Daukaus at +240.

Prediction: Nickal's wrestling pedigree and improving striking make him difficult to beat for most middleweights at this stage of the rankings. He should control this fight on the mat.

Pick: Bo Nickal by Submission or Decision

Weight Class: Featherweight (145 lbs)

The Matchup: Diego Lopes (27-8) is a top-10 ranked featherweight looking to build on recent momentum inside the Octagon. Steve Garcia (19-5) is a capable opponent who brings a tough, scrappy style.

The Odds: Lopes is favored at -200, with Garcia at +150.

Prediction: Lopes has more tools and more experience at the elite level. He should be able to impose his game plan and get the win, though Garcia's toughness ensures it won't be easy.

Pick: Diego Lopes by Decision

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.