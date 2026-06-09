Home Run Predictions Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Dinger Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Today's Top Home Run Picks at a Glance

Michael Busch (+320)

Mike Trout (+370)

Christian Yelich (+430)

Mike Trout is taking on a struggling pitcher while Aaron Judge and Andy Pages have the platoon advantage against blah southpaws.

With the help of our MLB projections, here are the three home run props worth targeting on FanDuel Sportsbook.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

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Best Home Run Bets: HR Picks and Bets for Today

Cubs at Rockies, 8:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Michael Busch +320 View more odds in Sportsbook

I really like this spot for Michael Busch, and he's my favorite HR pick today.

Busch and the Chicago Cubs are at Coors Field, which is obviously a big plus, and they're taking on righty Tomoyuki Sugano. Through his first 63.1 innings as a member of the Colorado Rockies, Sugano has posted a solid 3.98 ERA. But the underlying metrics are significantly worse, with Sugano holding an ugly 7.52 expected ERA with a lowly 13.6% K rate. Yikes.

Busch is at his best versus RHPs. A year ago, he popped 34 homers, 30 of which came in this split. This year, he owns a .352 wOBA and 44.6% fly-ball rate in the split.

Oh, and the wind is blowing out to right at 15 MPH.

At a great park for tanks and in a friendly matchup, Busch can leave the yard on Tuesday.

Astros at Angels, 9:39 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Mike Trout +370 View more odds in Sportsbook

Mike Trout is turning back the clock and producing a special 2026 season thus far.

Through 298 plate appearances, Trout has mashed his way to a .416 expected wOBA, 51.6% fly-ball rate and 46.0% hard-hit rate. That hard-hit rate is a career-best clip. He's launched 14 long-balls and is killing it in righty-righty matchups, registering a 46.8% hard-hit rate in the split. Of his 14 home runs, 11 have come against RHPs.

He'll see right-hander Kai-Wei Teng tonight. Teng is a quality pitcher, but he's not as good as his 3.06 ERA may have you believe. His FIP is 4.36, and he's benefitting greatly from a .239 BABIP, which is well below his career average of .298.

Teng has permitted three jacks over his past two starts, and I like Trout's +370 homer odds on a night where the wind is blowing out to center in LA.

Brewers at A's, 10:06 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Christian Yelich +420 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Milwaukee Brewers and A's are playing a series in Las Vegas this week. There was some thought before the series that the venue may be a launching pad. Well, the series opener resulted in 11 combined homers and 29 total runs, so, yeah, I'm interested.

The A's are sending out RHP J.T. Ginn. Ginn has allowed 1.33 homers per nine innings for his career, and while he's a fine pitcher, we just saw this park eat up Kyle Harrison, who had been on fire prior to Monday.

Christian Yelich has struggled with injuries at times this campaign but has been productive when he's played. He's put up a .345 wOBA for the season and a .386 wOBA across his past 39 plate appearances.

With the platoon advantage and in what may prove to be a Coors-esque park, Yelich is an enticing HR pick at these odds.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +210 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +210 line means a $100 bet returns $210 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +210 returns $21 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 32% for +210 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.