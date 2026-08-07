MLB Prop Bets Today: 3 Best MLB Props to Target Tonight (August 7, 2026)

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Twins vs. Brewers, 7:41 p.m. ET

Zebby Matthews is coming off one of the best outings of his career, a 10-strikeout gem, but I like him to go under 4.5 punchouts today.

That 10-K start came against a poor Seattle Mariners offense and was at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park. Matthews has a much tougher matchup tonight against a Milwaukee Brewers team with the best record in baseball. Milwaukee is sixth in wOBA (.311) for the year while holding the ninth-lowest K rate (21.2%).

In addition to that, Zebby just hasn’t been all that good in 2026, pitching to a 4.64 expected ERA and 5.03 FIP. He’s permitted 1.78 homers per nine while racking up a meh 20.2% K rate. Prior to the 10-K outburst last time out, Matthews had one, four and three strikeouts over his previous three outings.

After putting up good numbers the past two seasons, Matthews has fallen on hard times and been very hittable this year. I think he’ll have a hard time getting to five Ks in a tough matchup with the Brew Crew.

Cubs vs. Royals, 8:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Alex Bregman +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Chicago Cubs are red-hot, and they have a good chance to keep it going today against the Kansas City Royals.

KC is going with a bullpen game, turning to Daniel Lynch to start things. Lynch has a career 4.55 SIERA and 18.5% K rate across 409 innings. In short, he’s not very good, and the Royals don’t have many top-notch arms to bring in after Lynch, with Kansas City sitting fourth-worst in bullpen xFIP over the last 30 days.

Alex Bregman‘s first season in Chicago isn’t going all that well, but he is starting to get going. He’s generated a .368 wOBA in the second half and just had his best moment as a Cub, popping a game-tying homer in the ninth yesterday. He’s got a 43.0% hard-hit rate against southpaws, so he’s in a good spot against Lynch, and he should see a few friendly matchups out of KC’s bullpen.

The wind is blowing out in Kansas City, and the Cubbies are listed at +110 odds to go over 5.5 runs. With Chicago expected to have a productive offensive night, that gives Bregman a few viable paths to cashing this bet.

Dodgers at Diamondbacks, 9:41 p.m. ET

Roki Sasaki - Strikeouts Roki Sasaki Over Aug 8 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Roki Sasaki has been rolling for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and even though the Arizona Diamondbacks are a tough matchup for Ks, I like Sasaki to notch at least five punchouts today.

Over his last three outings, Sasaki has fanned five, nine and seven hitters while registering a 1.50 ERA. Something has clicked for him, and his average fastball velocity is up to 99.3 MPH in that time, compared to 97.3 MPH for the season. LA has also had a little longer leash with him — probably because he’s been dealing — letting Sasaki throw at least 90 pitches in all three of those outings.

Arizona has the second-lowest K rate (19.1%) on the season. However, I think Sasaki’s improved velo/stuff can carry the day here, and it’s not like the Snakes are impossible to K as they just fanned 10 times last night against a combination of Walker Buehler and the San Diego Padres‘ bullpen.

Check out the top MLB home run picks for today as well as the MLB best bets.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.